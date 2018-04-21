search on deccanchronicle.com
Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates 45 power substations in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 21, 2018, 2:41 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 3:23 am IST
According to secretariat sources the new substations will bring down the power outage in tier one cities and in rural areas.
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chennai: In a major boost to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution, Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday inaugurated a record of 45 power substations installed across Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 1,122 crore.

According to secretariat sources the new substations will bring down the power outage in tier one cities and in rural areas. Particularly south Chennai, Coimbatore, Dindigul and Tiruppur will benefit from the new facilities reducing the number of complaints related to voltage fluctuations and power cuts.

 

Further the commissioning of 110/22 Kilowatt sub stations will improve the efficiency in power distribution and also cater to the growing domestic power requirements. With the state looking for more new sub stations and modernisation the power wastage is being reduced and the state is also gaining through the solar power panels being installed at government and private properties.

In another inaugural event, Palaniswami through video conferencing inaugurated a sprawling modern state guesthouse at a cost of Rs 25.54 crore at government Omnadurar estate. The new facility equipped with solar power supply and a water purification plant is constructed with 40 rooms.

The state of the art three-storied building has two conference halls and four board rooms to engage official meetings. Sprawling lawn and retiring rooms for the drivers are the additional attraction in the new building. Senior ministers D Jayakumar, P. Thangamani and chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan also took part in the event.     

Tags: edappadi k palaniswami, power substations
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




