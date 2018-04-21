Centre may stall funds, create trouble: N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Issuing a clarion call to Telugus to unite in the fight against the Centre, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that he foresaw the Centre attempting to create trouble for him and the state.

He asked the people of the state to prepare for a prolonged struggle in the event of the Central Government adopting a vindictive approach because of the TD’s decision to withdraw support from the NDA. He said that he believed the Centre would stall the release of funds for various projects. Addressing a gathering after his 12-hour long hunger strike,

Mr Naidu said that he was not afraid of the consequences of fighting against the Centre for special category status and for implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

“There are rumours that the Centre will concentrate on AP after the Karnataka polls, and they will try to create trouble for me personally, like they did in

Tamil Nadu and other states. I am not afraid of such tactics. I ask the public to be aware of such tricks, and to remain united,” he said.