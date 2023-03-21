Telangana BJP hopes Ugadi will usher in good news for party in state

The party and its leaders are hoping that the almanack will forecast good tidings for them as the BJP hurtles along from one political battle to another in this election year. (Image source: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party will be ushering in the Telugu new year, Shobhakrut, with Ugadi celebrations at the party headquarters in the city on Wednesday with Veda pandit Mangalampalli Srinivasa Sarma reading the Panchangam for the coming year.

The party and its leaders are hoping that the almanack will forecast good tidings for them as the BJP hurtles along from one political battle to another in this election year which will see Telangana go to polls to elect a new Legislative Assembly sometime by end of this November.

The Ugadi celebrations will be attended among others by state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, party national general secretary and joint in-charge for state affairs Arvind Menon, the party-state in-charge for organization and national joint general secretary Shivprakash. Several other state BJP leaders are also expected to attend the event.

The BJP, which has been engaged in a struggle of sorts with respect to strengthening its organisation at the polling booth level, and perceived differences among senior leaders, is hoping that Srinivasa Sarma will bring them some good news for the year ahead. While the BJP national leadership too had stressed on organisational strengthening, it expressed satisfaction at the more than 11,000 street corner meetings held across the state this February.