Revanth to resume padayatra on March 27

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will resume the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in Jukkal Assembly constituency in Kamareddy district on March 27.

The yatra was given a break on Tuesday after the Banswada Assembly constituency tour due to Ugadi. Of the nine Assembly constituencies in the undivided Nizamabad district, Revanth Reddy completed padayatra in eight constituencies so far. He will enter Medak which is part of the Jukkal Assembly constituency. Interestingly, Congress cadre in Banswada Assembly constituency urged the TPCC chief to participate in another meeting in Varni mandal after Ugadi.