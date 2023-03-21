  
Nation Politics 21 Mar 2023 Revanth to resume pa ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth to resume padayatra on March 27

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2023, 7:40 am IST
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy (DC)
 TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy (DC)

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will resume the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in Jukkal Assembly constituency in Kamareddy district on March 27.

The yatra was given a break on Tuesday after the Banswada Assembly constituency tour due to Ugadi. Of the nine Assembly constituencies in the undivided Nizamabad district, Revanth Reddy completed padayatra in eight constituencies so far. He will enter Medak which is part of the Jukkal Assembly constituency. Interestingly, Congress cadre in Banswada Assembly constituency urged the TPCC chief to participate in another meeting in Varni mandal after Ugadi.

...
Tags: tpcc president a. revanth reddy, kamareddy district, ugadi, nizamabad district, padayatra, haath se haath jodo yatra, medak
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


