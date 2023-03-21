  
Nation, Politics

Rahul sounds Karnataka poll bugle, announces 'Yuva Nidhi' for jobless

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2023, 7:37 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 7:37 am IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during 'Yuva Kranti Samavesha', in Belagavi, Monday, March 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)
 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during 'Yuva Kranti Samavesha', in Belagavi, Monday, March 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday sounded the poll bugle for the party in Karnataka. Announcing the “Yuva Nidhi” scheme for the unemployed in the state, Mr Gandhi said: “The Yuva Nidhi scheme will immediately be implemented in the state, after winning the elections. The scheme will provide Rs 3,000 every month to unemployed youth with graduation degrees for two years. It will also provide Rs 1,500 every month as an allowance to those young people with a diploma and unemployed in the state.”

Mr Gandhi added: “The Congress government will come to power in Karnataka, and I can assure 10 lakh jobs in the span of the next five years. We will also fill the vacancies in the government sector, if voted to power.”

In his address, Mr Gandhi cautioned state-level leaders not to be overconfident instead be united as there was a “pro- Congress” wave in the state. He said: “As the Assembly elections are approaching, I can already see a pro-Congress wave in the state. I am ready to tour any district in Karnataka, if the state unit wants me to. We are going to dethrone the corrupt BJP government.” The Congress has already announced three poll “guarantees” 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya).

The Congress has been attacking the Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka, dubbing it as the “most corrupt government”. He said: “It is a 40 per cent commission government.” The party is keen to wrest the state from the BJP and has already got 124 out of the 224 seats cleared by the central election committee, while the rest will be decided soon. Sources say most of the sitting MLAs will be renominated. The party is concentrating specifically on local issues. As Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also hails from the state, he wants to ensure a clear victory for the party. The Assembly polls are due to be held in May this year.

Tags: rahul gandhi, karnataka election, yuva nidhi scheme
Location: India, Karnataka


