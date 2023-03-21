  
Rahul Gandhi's visit will not have any bearing: CM Bommai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2023
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 1:42 pm IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter)

Mangaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to the state will not  have any impact and that his announcements are ineffective, remarked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

While speaking to reporters at Hubballi Bommai said that there was significant difference between Gandhi's previous visits and the recent one, as people are angry over his remarks made in London which were condemned extensively across the country.

Bommai expressed confidence that people would not take Gandhi's speech and assurances seriously.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the state on March 25, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be in Karnataka on March 24 and 26," Bommai said.

According to Bommai, the Congress party has a track record of not keeping its promises in other states.

"Even now, promises made in other states have not been fulfilled," he alleged.

He mentioned Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as examples where the party failed to deliver on its commitments. He mocked the Congress stating that their guarantee cards are just visiting cards.

Bommai criticized Siddaramaiah for making allegations against the state government, despite the several complaints against him over corruption charges.

Bommai stated that he was in discussion with legal experts about launching a judicial inquiry into the 59 corruption cases registered during Siddaramaiah's regime.

Regarding Baburao Chinchansur quitting BJP, Bommai expressed confidence that it would not affect the party's victory in the Gurmitkal constituency.

He noted that Chinchansur was previously associated with the Congress and had now returned to it. 

