Nation, Politics

Assembly turns Fight Club as TD, YSRC trade blows on GO No. 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:08 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 1:41 am IST
TD MLAs protest at Speaker Tammineni Sitaram's podium at the Budget Assembly sessions 7th day at Velagapudi in Guntur District on Monday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 TD MLAs protest at Speaker Tammineni Sitaram's podium at the Budget Assembly sessions 7th day at Velagapudi in Guntur District on Monday. (Photo By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: An argument over the GO No. 1, restricting public meetings by political parties, led to a melee in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, with a YSRC MLA suffering an injury in the ensuing scuffle between the Telugu Desam and the ruling party.

As the TD MLAs surrounded the Speaker’s podium in protest, climbing atop it, throwing torn pieces of paper and raising placards, YSRC MLAs jumped to the Speaker Tammineni Sitaram’s rescue. The confrontation turned physical, with YSRC MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu getting injured.

Following the incident, the Speaker suspended 11 TD MLAs for disturbing the House and stalling proceedings.

In the Legislative Council, TD members staged a protest and staged a walk-out against GO No.1.

The incident started when TD members gave an adjournment motion, seeking the abolition of GO 1. As Speaker Sitaram started the Question Hour, TD members started raising slogans, to which YSRC MLAs, including water resources minister Ambati Rambabu, objected to the same, on the grounds that adjournment motions not be entertained during Question Hour.

Further, Rambabu took exception to the language used by TD deputy floor leader K. Atchannaidu.

Following the interaction, Opposition MLAs stormed the Well of the House when Chief Whip Mudunuru Prasada Raju started reading names. YSRC MLA V.R. Eliza tried to stop TD members from approaching the Speaker’s chair, following which Sudhakar Babu also rushed to the podium to thwart TD MLA Dola Babu Veeranjaneyulu. The TD MLA fell, while Sudhakar Babu injured his hand.

Speaker Sitaram then announced a break and left the chair, while TD legislators squatted on the floor alleging an attack by YSRC, which countered that the TD attacked Sudhakar Babu. Opposition legislators left the House after 11 were suspended, following which the proceedings resumed.

Meanwhile, in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, the session started with chairman Koyyenu Moshenu announcing the rejection of adjournment motions put forth by TD members Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, Angara Ramamohan Rao and others, for the abolition of GO 1.

Another adjournment motion, by Illa Venkateswara Rao, Vitapur Balasubramanyam and others, on the state government’s attitude toward the protection of democratic rights, was also rejected by the chairman.

As the Moshenu proceeded with the Question Hour, TD members started raising slogans, alleging that the GO 1 was to safeguard the personal interests of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The chair, however, did not relent and continued with its business, following which TD members tore papers and staged a walkout.

Tags: ap assembly speaker tammineni sitaram, telugu desam party(tdp), ysrc party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


