Nation Politics 21 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand MLAs are ...
Nation, Politics

Uttarakhand MLAs are likely to take the oath on Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2022, 12:12 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2022, 12:12 am IST
Legislature party meeting of the BJP, which retained the state in the recent elections, will be held later in the day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP working president J.P. Nadda. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP working president J.P. Nadda. (PTI)

New Delhi: The newly-elected MLAs of Uttarakhand are likely to take the oath in the state Assembly in Dehradun on Monday while the legislature party meeting of the BJP, which retained the state in the recent elections, will be held later in the day to officially choose its leader, who will head the government. The new government is likely to take the oath on March 23, when the BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to attended.

On Sunday, the BJP’s core group for the state, including caretaker CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, senior leader Satpal Maharaj, state unit chief Madan Kaushik, former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni held a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the formation of the new government. BJP president J.P. Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh were also present. The BJP top brass later met the PM.

 

The meeting assumes significance amid speculation on whether or not Mr Dhami, who was the BJP’s face in the recent election but who lost his Assembly seat, will continue to lead the government or a new leader will be given that responsibility. While a section within the party wants Mr Dhami to continue, some senior state leaders have raised objections.

Ahead of the MLAs’ swearing-in, Kaladhungi BJP MLA Banshidhar Bhagat will take the oath as the Assembly’s pro-tem speaker. The BJP bagged 47 of the 70 Assembly seats in the hill state, with the Congress winning 19. Two seats were won by the BSP while two Independent candidates also won.

 

Prior to the legislature party meeting, Mr Kaushik met party MLAs and senior leaders in Dehradun late in the evening. The BJP’s central observers for the legislature party meeting, defence minister Rajnath Singh and minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, will reach the state capital early on Monday.

...
Tags: uttarakhand assembly
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

We are ready to perform high-end orthopaedic surgeries, and total knee and hip replacements in the state. All major knee replacement surgeries covered under Arogyasri will be conducted in government hospitals”, Rao said. — DC Image

Harish Rao calls for specialty ortho-services in government hospitals

Krishna Babu said the highest number of 133 students were from Visakha-patnam district, followed by Krishna (128). (Representional Image/ PTI)

AP Students rescued from war-hit Ukraine towns to meet Jagan today

Raghavendra took up an argument with his father. He rushed to his house and brought an axe and assaulted Narasimha Marakala on the latter’s face and head. Narasimha sustained serious injuries. — Representational image/DC

Man arrested for killing father

Panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and MLC K. Kavitha visited Maqdoom Bhavan and offered tributes. Kavitha recalled that they had interacted with Swarajyam on several occasions during the Telangana movement. — DC Image

Family donates Swarajyam’s body to hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Humbly accept mandate of people of Punjab: Sidhu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters celebrate their party's lead during the counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar district. (Photo: PTI)

BJP governments to take charge after Holi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

AIMIM ready to ally with NCP and Cong; we are not 'B' team of BJP: Imtiaz Jaleel

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel (Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh elections: 21.55 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in last phase

A polling officer carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and other election material leaves for his polling booth, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Ten AAP MLAs inducted into Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab

AAP leader Dr Baljit Kaur take oath as ministers in the Punjab cabinet. (via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->