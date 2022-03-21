Nation Politics 21 Mar 2022 TRS leaders in paddy ...
Nation, Politics

TRS leaders in paddy procurement scam: BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Fake accounts were opened in the names of farmers from neighbouring states
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a press meet in Hyderabad on Sunday (DC)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a press meet in Hyderabad on Sunday (DC)

HYDERABAD: Alleging a massive scam in the procurement of paddy in Telangana, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the murky episode, if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was sincere and if he was really concerned about farmers.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Sanjay lashed out at the Chief Minister for enacting a fresh drama by holding an emergency cabinet meeting at his farmhouse and declaring that he would stage a dharna in New Delhi to pull up the Centre over non-procurement of paddy during rabi season. He suspected that the procurement of paddy in Telangana smacked of a major scam.

 

“There are reports of large-scale irregularities in paddy procurement by creating fake bills. Earlier also Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials had unearthed a major fake accounts fraud in procurement of 40,000 tonnes of paddy,” he pointed out, adding that similar irregularities were found in Suryapet and Nizamabad also.

“Fake accounts were opened in the names of farmers from neighbouring states. False records were created to show hundreds of acres in the name of a farmer, who does not even have a cent of land. Paddy procured at a cheaper rate from neighbouring states was projected as the produce from Telangana. Rice meant for ration shops is being recycled to show that it is freshly milled rice, thereby swindling thousands of crores,” he alleged.

 

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, paddy procurement scam, judicial inquiry paddy procurement scam, kcr delhi dharna drama
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 21 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine️'s Kharkiv on March 1, arrive in Bengaluru. (ANI)

Body of Karnataka medical student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru

A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Single-day rise of 1,549 fresh COVID-19 cases, 31 fatalities in India

TS Planning Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar said PSU employees would face tough times following privatisation. (DC)

Move to privatise PSUs opposed

Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

Mamata nephew to face questioning by ED in Delhi today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Humbly accept mandate of people of Punjab: Sidhu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters celebrate their party's lead during the counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar district. (Photo: PTI)

BJP ends Manipur suspense; Biren Singh will be CM again

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

BJP governments to take charge after Holi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

AIMIM ready to ally with NCP and Cong; we are not 'B' team of BJP: Imtiaz Jaleel

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel (Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh elections: 21.55 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in last phase

A polling officer carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and other election material leaves for his polling booth, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->