TD MLAs suspended for a day as ruckus in AP assembly continues

VIJAYAWADA: The assembly ruckus by Telugu Desam legislators continued on Monday despite strong objections from from Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and YSRC legislators.

TD legislators went berserk, beat the Speaker Podium with the books and aired slogans against the government and chief minister Jagan Reddy. Angered over this, Speaker Sitaram suspended the protesting TD legislators for a day.

It has become a daily practice for TD legislators to stage protests and get suspension orders all through the present budget session.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath referred to the Pegasus and stated that the Supreme Court taking this as a serious issue had appointed a committee to probe acts of governmental spying. He said it was clearly evident that Pegasus software was used by Chandrababu Naidu while as CM, as was clear from a statement of chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bengal assembly.

He stated that phones of YSRC leaders were tapped during the term of the Naidu government and no action was taken at the time despite the lodging of several complaints.

TD legislators disrupted the speech of Rajendranath several times. Vexed over the disturbance, ruling party legislators including education minister Audimulapu Suresh urged the speaker to take stern action against the disruptors. Speaker Sitaram repeatedly asked TD legislators to stop their protest but in vain.

The speaker said, '' This is not the market and this is the Legislative Assembly. You are not street rowdies. MLAs should not waste valuable assembly time meant for solving public issues. ”

Speaker Sitaram said, “You should know how to respect the position of the House and the Speaker. Members should be sober and act as a constructive opposition.”

TD legislators remained adamant and did not stop their protest and slogans. Speaker Sitaram then announced suspension of the TD MLAs for a day from the assembly.