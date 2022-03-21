Nation Politics 21 Mar 2022 Move to privatise PS ...
Nation, Politics

Move to privatise PSUs opposed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2022, 8:54 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2022, 9:52 am IST
Left- and Congress-affiliated trade unions have called for a two-day strike from March 28
TS Planning Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar said PSU employees would face tough times following privatisation. (DC)
HYDERABAD: Demanding that the BJP-led government at the Centre withdraw its decision to privatise public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as the Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and others, TS Planning Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar on Sunday said protests would be intensified in association with trade unions against the move.

Left- and Congress-affiliated trade unions have called for a two-day strike from March 28. The union leaders met at the ministers' quarters in Banjara Hills on Sunday.

 

Speaking at the meeting, Vinod Kumar said PSU employees would face tough times following privatisation. He said LIC was one of the most profitable agencies. “If the government fails to respond to the trade unions’ warnings, we will intensify the protests. We extend the support to the trade unions’ strike call,” Vinod Kumar said. 

Tags: privatisation of psus, bpcl, lic of india, trade unions two-day strike march 28
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


