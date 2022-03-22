KCR rules out early Assembly elections in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao while categorically ruling out early Assembly elections in the state, exuded confidence that TRS will retain power for a third successive term by winning 95 to 105 seats in 2023.

Speaking to reporters after an extended meeting of TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) here on Monday, Rao said that before going in for elections, his government would complete all pending projects and fulfil promises that have been made to the people.

Rubbishing statements by leaders of opposition parties of mid-term polls, Rao said "We dissolved the Legislative Assembly and went for early polls in 2018 based on conditions prevalent in the state. There was a desperate need for TRS to retain power as it had to complete important projects like Kaleshwaram. We have managed to complete all major projects and works in the last three years.

Those that are pending would be completed on a priority basis. People who are talking of early polls are political novices, who lack knowledge and stature."

Rao cited the surveys being commissioned by him in support of his claims of TRS winning 95 to 105 seats in 2023.

"The surveys were conducted by three different agencies in 30 constituencies recently. They clearly stated that TRS would win in 29 of them. Even in the lone seat, the chances of TRS losing were at a mere 0.3 per cent," the Chief Minister stated.

Rao said that notifications to fill over 80,000 vacancies in government departments will be issued in a phased manner soon, adding that the delay was on account of the need to take all precautionary measures to release job notifications in a fool-proof manner in order to ensure that no legal problems would crop up later. This could derail the recruitment process, he said.