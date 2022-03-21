Nation Politics 21 Mar 2022 AP Assembly storm ov ...
Nation, Politics

AP Assembly storm over Pegasus, house committee to probe allegation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2022, 11:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
All legislators objected to the illegal use of Pegasus, expressed anger over the threat to their rights and sought a transparent probe
The AP Assembly witnessed stormy scenes on Monday on the alleged use of Pegasus software by the former TD government. (file photo: Facebook)
 The AP Assembly witnessed stormy scenes on Monday on the alleged use of Pegasus software by the former TD government. (file photo: Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Assembly witnessed stormy scenes on Monday on the alleged use of Pegasus software by the former TD government. In the end, a house committee was appointed to probe whether there was a purchase and use of Pegasus software by the Naidu government.

All legislators objected to the illegal use of Pegasus, expressed anger over the threat to their rights and sought a transparent probe. Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram announced that a House Committee to probe the matter would be announced in a day or two.

 

The controversy erupted in AP after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee allegedly stated that Naidu bought the spyware during the TD term (obviously to spy on the opposition). The AP Assembly as debated the matter on Monday. Minister Buggana Rajendranath said a spyware like Pegasus would infringe on personal freedom. He recalled that CM Mamata had said Chandrababu had bought Pegasus software and this was a highly unethical act by Naidu.

He said Naidu’s action was a violation of human rights. “He used it to spy on politicians and this needs to be investigated by a house committee.”

 

YSRC MLA Abbai Chowdary said Naidu killed democracy by using spyware software. He sought a transparent probe. Another MLA Gudivada Amarnath termed Naidu an ‘immoral politician’ and said the silence of Naidu on Banerjee’s statement was proof about the purchase of the spyware by the TD government.

MLA Rambabu said Banerjee has no connection with YSRC and she was rather associated with Naidu. “Naidu tapped phones of all YSRC leaders through Pegasus spyware and did not spare BJP leaders who were part of the TD government at that time,” he said and sought a detailed investigation.

 

Speaker Sitaram announced that a house committee was being set up. The committee members would be announced on Tuesday or the day after tomorrow, he said.

In the Legislative Council, several YSRC MLCs called for the formation of a House Committee to probe the anomalies in the purchase and the of Pegasus spyware during the TD term.

MLC Prasada Rao called for a house committee or a police inquiry. MLC Mohammad Iqbal said the spyware even posed a threat to national security. He was critical of the previous TD government, saying it lured 23 YSR Congress MLAs and even offered minister posts to some of them to weaken the YSR Congress, through use of such spyware.

 

He alleged that former intelligence chief Venkateswara Rao’s son was involved in purchase of critical intelligence surveillance equipment from a firm based in Israel and sought a thorough probe. Several YSR Congress MLCs described the tapping of phones as a shameful act and demanded a probe by the CBI.

...
Tags: pegasus case, ap assembly, td government, assembly speaker tammineni sitaram
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The difference of loss between purchasing raw rice and boiled rice is around Rs 15,000 crore, of which the state government can get back around 10 per cent in the form of tax. Chandrashekar Rao is the only chief minister who will not participate in the bankers’ meeting to discuss waiving off farm loans, Jeevan Reddy (in picture) said. — DC Image

Telangana govt creating problems to farming sector, says Congress

The health principal secreary Muddada Ravi Chandra also issued another order to extend medical reimbursement scheme to the employoees and pensioners for an year on par with Employee Helath Scheme from 1 August 2021 to 31 July 2022. — Representational image/Twitter

AP hikes wages of specialist doctors working in tribal areas by 50%

The situation is the same in Palair Assembly constituency. Police filed a case against 12 TRS activists on the direction of Palair MLA K. Upender Reddy. The activists are staunch supporters of former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao (in picture). His followers staged a dharna in front of Khammam Rural police station against arrest of their colleagues. — DC Image

Congress like atmosphere witnessing in TRS

Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu urged the chairman to refer the issue of disruptions to the Ethics Committee and called for new rules to run the house without continuous disruption. — Facebook

Council chair refers TD protests to Ethics Committee, calls for rules to ensure order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha among 5 AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Raghav Chadha is co-incharge of AAP's political affairs in Punjab and also sitting MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. (PTI Image)

Sonia, G-23 leader Azad, meet on Congress revamp

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad talks to the media after his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi on March 18, 2022. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh elections: 21.55 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in last phase

A polling officer carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and other election material leaves for his polling booth, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Over 50,000 officials deployed for counting of votes in five states

The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Ghulam Azad, other G-23 leaders to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul soon

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and interim party president Sonia Gandhi. (Via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->