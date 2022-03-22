Nation Politics 21 Mar 2022 Assembly passes thre ...
Nation, Politics

Assembly passes three bills on TTD, liquor and education

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 22, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Suresh said the previous govt had introduced the Private Universities act in 2016 for corporatization and commercialization of education
A file photo of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendernath presenting the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. (Photo: Facebook)
VIJAYAWADA: The Assembly on Monday passed the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2022, along with the AP (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas, who tabled the Endowments (Amendment) Bill, said the aim is to appoint special invitees to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Tirumala temple for their administrative convenience.

 

Later, presenting the liquor bill, Deputy CM and excise minister Narayana Swamy detailed the steps taken by the state for the prohibition of alcohol in phases and slammed Opposition TDP for “spreading false propaganda” against the government.

After moving the Private Universities Bill, 2022 for consideration, education minister Audimulapu Suresh said the previous government had introduced the Private Universities act in 2016 with the sole intention of corporatization and commercialization of education and it had provided many subsidies to private universities indulging in corruption.

 

He said the state with the agenda of accessibility of quality education to everyone, has decided to ensure 50 per cent seats in medical colleges and 35 per cent seats in engineering colleges to the poor in Greenfield and Brownfield universities.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh assembly budget session, private universities bill
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The difference of loss between purchasing raw rice and boiled rice is around Rs 15,000 crore, of which the state government can get back around 10 per cent in the form of tax. Chandrashekar Rao is the only chief minister who will not participate in the bankers’ meeting to discuss waiving off farm loans, Jeevan Reddy (in picture) said. — DC Image

Telangana govt creating problems to farming sector, says Congress

The health principal secreary Muddada Ravi Chandra also issued another order to extend medical reimbursement scheme to the employoees and pensioners for an year on par with Employee Helath Scheme from 1 August 2021 to 31 July 2022. — Representational image/Twitter

AP hikes wages of specialist doctors working in tribal areas by 50%

The situation is the same in Palair Assembly constituency. Police filed a case against 12 TRS activists on the direction of Palair MLA K. Upender Reddy. The activists are staunch supporters of former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao (in picture). His followers staged a dharna in front of Khammam Rural police station against arrest of their colleagues. — DC Image

Congress like atmosphere witnessing in TRS

Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu urged the chairman to refer the issue of disruptions to the Ethics Committee and called for new rules to run the house without continuous disruption. — Facebook

Council chair refers TD protests to Ethics Committee, calls for rules to ensure order



