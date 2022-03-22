Assembly passes three bills on TTD, liquor and education

A file photo of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendernath presenting the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. (Photo: Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: The Assembly on Monday passed the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2022, along with the AP (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas, who tabled the Endowments (Amendment) Bill, said the aim is to appoint special invitees to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Tirumala temple for their administrative convenience.

Later, presenting the liquor bill, Deputy CM and excise minister Narayana Swamy detailed the steps taken by the state for the prohibition of alcohol in phases and slammed Opposition TDP for “spreading false propaganda” against the government.

After moving the Private Universities Bill, 2022 for consideration, education minister Audimulapu Suresh said the previous government had introduced the Private Universities act in 2016 with the sole intention of corporatization and commercialization of education and it had provided many subsidies to private universities indulging in corruption.

He said the state with the agenda of accessibility of quality education to everyone, has decided to ensure 50 per cent seats in medical colleges and 35 per cent seats in engineering colleges to the poor in Greenfield and Brownfield universities.