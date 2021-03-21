Nation Politics 21 Mar 2021 TRS government negle ...
Nation, Politics

TRS government neglected 4 priority sector in Budget: Bhatti

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2021, 1:42 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2021, 7:29 am IST
Bhatti wondered how TRS could present Rs 2.30 lakh crore Budget, while Harish Rao himself admitted that earnings had taken a severe beating
Anyone going through the budget copy can easily identify and understand that the budget figures are imaginary. — DC file photo
Hyderabad: Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday alleged that the state government had grossly neglected four priority sectors — education, health, roads and bridges, rural development — in the Budget and its adverse consequences will soon be felt.

"The national average for education budget is 15.9 per cent but just 6.8 per cent was allotted in TS budget. Similary, 3 per cent allotted to health against 5.5 per cent national average. Just 2.6 per cent of the Budget was allotted to roads and bridges against 4.3 pr cent nationally," Bhatti pointed out.

 

Speaking during a discussion on the Budget in the Assembly, Bhatti wondered how the TRS government could present a Rs 2.30 lakh crore Budget, while finance minister T. Harish Rao had himself admitted that earnings had taken a severe beating and the state’s share in central taxes and grants-in-aid from the Centre had decreased significantly.

“Anyone going through the budget copy can easily identify and understand that the budget figures are imaginary. The previous budgets proved that there was a huge gap between budgetary allocations and actual spending,” Bhatti said.

 

Tags: congress leader mallu bhatti vikramarka, telangana budget imaginary figures, health education roads rural development neglected telangana budget, budget not in tune with covid-hit income, harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


