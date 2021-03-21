KCR usurps PV Narasimha Rao legacy with Vani Devi masterstroke

Though Vani is new to politics, Rao’s decision stumped not only Opposition but even TRS leaders. (By arrangement)

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders and cadre gave credit to party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for the victory of Surabhi Vani Devi,

daughter of former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, in the Legislative Council election from the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar

graduates seat and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat on Saturday.

The CM’s eleventh hour decision to field Vani Devi is being hailed as a 'political masterstroke', which has now hit the opposition hard. In Vani's and Rajeshwar Reddy's victories, Chandrashekar Rao shot many birds with a single arrow, many opined.

He could avenge the setbacks that the TRS suffered at the hands of BJP in Dubbak bypoll and the GHMC elections by grabbing the Council seat which was held by the BJP. He proved that there is no anti-incumbency as being projected by the Opposition by ensuring the victory of Rajeshwar Reddy for the second term.

The TRS chief could check the resurgence of the BJP as well as protect his own party leaders from the BJP’s ‘Operation Akarsh’ through which it induces defections. There were fears that a handful of TRS leaders would switch to the BJP camp if the ruling party was dealt an electoral blow again.

Chandrashekar Rao sent a message loud and clear that BJP's performance in Dubbak and GHMC elections were an aberration and TRS remains

unbeatable in Telangana politics.

In a way, with Vani's victory, the TRS has usurped Narasimha Rao's legacy from the Congress. The exercise commenced when the CM announced that the state government would have an official year-long birth centenary celebrations of the former prime minister.

Known as a master of surprises in political circles, Chandrashekar Rao mastered the art of striking when the iron is hot and outsmarting opponents at their own game. He is known for taking decisions that are diametrically opposite to earlier trials.

While he retained the candidature of sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat three months before polls, he kept the decision pending with regard to Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad seat, which the party had never won.

This triggered speculations that the TRS may not contest the seat to avoid another embarrassment at the hands of BJP and instead support

independent candidate Prof K. Nageshwar from the outside.

However, Chandrashekar Rao proved all these speculations wrong by fielding Vani Devi at the last minute.

Though Vani is new to politics, Rao’s decision stumped not only Opposition but even TRS leaders. Soon thereafter, TRS leaders and cadre took up an aggressive campaign claiming the legacy of Narasimha Rao.

For Vani, the TRS chief appointed three ministers — T. Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar — as election in-charges

besides roping in all city ministers and party MPs, MLCs and MLAs.

Such was the level of micro-level booth management that an in-charge was appointed for every 20 voters, whose duty was to meet each voter personally to seek votes, ensure that they reach the booths and cast votes in the party's favour. This resulted in a massive voter turnout, which eventually worked in favour of the TRS.