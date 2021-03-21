Free drinking water supply scheme will benefit 9 lakh households in Telangana

Using more than 20KL of water will be charged according to the tariff. — Representational image

HYDERABAD: The free 20,000-litre drinking water supply launched in January by minister K.T. Rama Rao will benefit nine lakh households in the city, said Dana Kishore, managing director of the Metropolitan Water Board. There is now an effort to raise awareness about the programme.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said, “Officials are going on a door to door campaign to enlighten people about the scheme. Many of the domestic connections are without water meters, and the department is helping them fix the meters in order to get the free water.” It is mandatory for houseowners to have the water meter to benefit from the scheme.

T. Srinivas, deputy general manager, Division 4, said, “The door to door campaign is helping consumers understand the scheme. We have covered Band Lines, Gunfoundry, Chirag Ali lane, Nampally, Adarshnagar, Basheerbagh and Palace Colony. People are showing a lot of interest in installing water meters.”

Work inspector A. Gopal Rao said, “In order to make it easy for households we are also helping them fix meters.”

The scheme costs the government Rs 500 crore per annum. Using more than 20KL of water will be charged according to the tariff. All eligible customers have to link their Aadhar card details to their Consumer Account Number (CAN).