Nation Politics 21 Mar 2021 BJP appoints senior ...
Nation, Politics

BJP appoints senior leaders as in-charges for constituencies under Tirupati LS seat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2021, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2021, 12:35 am IST
Veerraju released a list of 24 members including convener, members and ex-officio members for the election campaign
Veerraju exuded confidence of the BJP bagging the Tirupati seat. (Photo: Twitter @somuveerraju)
 Veerraju exuded confidence of the BJP bagging the Tirupati seat. (Photo: Twitter @somuveerraju)

Nellore: In view of its plans to contest the ensuing by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, BJP state president Somu Veerraju has posted senior party leaders as in charges for its seven Assembly constituencies.

He appointed Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy for Sarvepalli, Pasupuleti Sudhakar for Gudur, Suryanarayana (Suri) for Venkatagiri, Vakati Narayana Reddy for Sullurpet, Chinnam Ramakotaiah for Satyevedu, Sykam Jayachandra Reddy for Srikalahasti, and Dr Parthasarathi for the Tirupati Assembly segment.  

 

  Further, he deputed senior BJP leader Sannapareddy Suresh Reddy as pramukh for Sarvepalli, Chiranjeevi Reddy for Gudur, Nagothu Ramesh Naidu for Venkatagiri, P. Surendra Reddy for Sullurpet, Kunigiri Neelakanta for Satyavedu, P. Ramesh Naidu for Srikalahasti and Bucchi Raju for Tirupati for monitoring the by polls, on Sunday.

Veerraju released a list of 24 members including convener, members and ex-officio members for the election campaign while interacting with media persons at Tirupati on Sunday.

He said that the ruling YSR Congress has been mocking the elections and creating terror among people with the volunteer system. Alleging that the YSR Congress government is spending Rs 35,000 crore per annum for the volunteer system, he said the volunteers are threatening the poor that they will be deprived of welfare schemes if they fail to vote for the ruling party.

 

He said they are going to lodge a complaint to the Election Commission against the volunteer system which is only useful for the YSR Congress.

He claimed credit for the BJP-led Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various development works being grounded in Tirupati.

Stressing that BJP leaders, who were allocated responsibilities for winning the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, have been striving hard to gain the maximum number of votes in their jurisdictions.

Veerraju exuded confidence of the BJP bagging the Tirupati seat. Party state spokesperson S. Srinivas, state leaders Suryanarayana Raju, L. Gandhi and district president Dayakar Reddy were present.

 

...
Tags: bjp state president somu veerraju, ap bjp, tirupati lok sabha seat, tirupati by elections, tirupati mp seat, ap by poll
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Taking on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his promise to implement the seventh pay commission for West Bengal government employees, Banerjee questioned the rise in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata calls herself big donkey for not recognising true face of influential family

Party leaders and cadre strongly believe that the MLC poll results have boosted the party’s sagging morale and confidence, just in time for the Nagarjunasagar bypoll. (Photo: Facebook @TRSparty)

KCR outsmarts BJP in MLC polls, TRS hopes for encore in Nagarjunasagar bypoll

The ruling YSR Congress that had a clean sweep of GP and urban local body elections aims to continue with its victory march in the MPTC and ZPTC elections but the state election commission did not announce the election schedule yet, which halted their forward march. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Long wait for MPTC, ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh

The government is constantly assessing the situation and will take appropriate decisions as needed, he said. (Photo: Twitter @EATALAOffice)

Government alert to rising Covid cases among school-going children: Eatala Rajender



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Puducherry Congress CM may quit ahead of vote

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in a meeting with the Congress MLAs (ANI)

Shah tries to seal seat deal with Tamil Nadu CM

Amit Shah addressing Vijay Sankalp Rally In Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. (Image credit : Twitter/@AmitShah)

Amit Shah hits out at Congress over allies

Mr Shah also reiterated the commitment that the BJP will make Assam flood-free if it retains power. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata calls herself big donkey for not recognising true face of influential family

Taking on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his promise to implement the seventh pay commission for West Bengal government employees, Banerjee questioned the rise in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices. (Photo: PTI)

Auspicious dates fixed for TTD’s Kalyanamastu

was successfully conducted in six phases between 2007 and 2011
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham