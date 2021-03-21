BJP appoints senior leaders as in-charges for constituencies under Tirupati LS seat

Nellore: In view of its plans to contest the ensuing by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, BJP state president Somu Veerraju has posted senior party leaders as in charges for its seven Assembly constituencies.

He appointed Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy for Sarvepalli, Pasupuleti Sudhakar for Gudur, Suryanarayana (Suri) for Venkatagiri, Vakati Narayana Reddy for Sullurpet, Chinnam Ramakotaiah for Satyevedu, Sykam Jayachandra Reddy for Srikalahasti, and Dr Parthasarathi for the Tirupati Assembly segment.

Further, he deputed senior BJP leader Sannapareddy Suresh Reddy as pramukh for Sarvepalli, Chiranjeevi Reddy for Gudur, Nagothu Ramesh Naidu for Venkatagiri, P. Surendra Reddy for Sullurpet, Kunigiri Neelakanta for Satyavedu, P. Ramesh Naidu for Srikalahasti and Bucchi Raju for Tirupati for monitoring the by polls, on Sunday.

Veerraju released a list of 24 members including convener, members and ex-officio members for the election campaign while interacting with media persons at Tirupati on Sunday.

He said that the ruling YSR Congress has been mocking the elections and creating terror among people with the volunteer system. Alleging that the YSR Congress government is spending Rs 35,000 crore per annum for the volunteer system, he said the volunteers are threatening the poor that they will be deprived of welfare schemes if they fail to vote for the ruling party.

He said they are going to lodge a complaint to the Election Commission against the volunteer system which is only useful for the YSR Congress.

He claimed credit for the BJP-led Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various development works being grounded in Tirupati.

Stressing that BJP leaders, who were allocated responsibilities for winning the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, have been striving hard to gain the maximum number of votes in their jurisdictions.

Veerraju exuded confidence of the BJP bagging the Tirupati seat. Party state spokesperson S. Srinivas, state leaders Suryanarayana Raju, L. Gandhi and district president Dayakar Reddy were present.