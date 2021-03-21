Andhra Pradesh top cop emerges Best DGP of country

DGP Sawang received the award on Saturday from SKOCH virtually during an online programme on Saturday. (DC photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang has been adjudged the best DGP in the country in terms of outstanding performance in policing and public safety. In particular, he has been recognised for undertaking technical reforms in various departments of the state’s police force.

DGP Sawang received the award on Saturday from SKOCH virtually during an online programme on Saturday.

Significantly, Andhra Pradesh Police Department bagged two other key awards from national-level organisations on the same day. It won the prestigious FICCI Best State Award for its outstanding performance across the country for Smart Innovative Policing. AP police also stood best in the country while connecting with ICJS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System) of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Incidentally, AP Police Department turned out to be the only one in the country to receive awards from three national level bodies – SKOCH, FICCI and NCRB – on the same day. Receiving these awards, DGP Sawang said it is a matter of great pride and honour. He asserted that the state police will continue to serve people at the best levels.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and home minister Mekathoti Sucharita congratulated the DGP and police department for their achievement.