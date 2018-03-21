search on deccanchronicle.com
Raj Bhavan is being misused, says Congress MLA Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 1:54 am IST
He said the Raj Bhavan is being used to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda in the state.
TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy listens to expelled MLA Komatireddy Venkata Reddy after a party meet at CLP leader K. Jana Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Congress leader Revanth Reddy too could be seen. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: Congress MLA Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alle-ged that the Governor’s residence Raj Bhavan has become as a platform for political activity and conspiracies. 

He said the Raj Bhavan is being used to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda in the state. This, he said, is the reason for the Narendra Modi government letting E.S.L. Narasimham continue as the governor even after his term was expired. He said Congress MLAs were expelled violating rules but the governor has not intervened on this.

 

Congress to try harder for Rajya Sabha win

Despite its depleted stre-ngth in the Legislative Assembly following the defection of its MLAs to TRS, the Congress is trying hard to get its nominee elected for the Rajya Sabha on March 23.

The Leader of the Opp-osition in the Assembly, Mr K. Jana Reddy and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy held a meeting on Tuesday with party MLAs and MLCs to discuss the party’s strategy for the Rajya Sabha election.

The Congress has 11 MLAs after the expulsion of two MLAs. Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said the two expelled MLAs — Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and S.A. Sampath Kumar — will also participate in the voting of the Rajya Sabha polls. 

Speaking to the media persons, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said the MLAs, who won under Congress party symbol, and defected to other parties will have to vote for the Congress candidate. This could bolster the chances of the Congress nominee partly.

Both the leaders have requested the CPM and TD to support their Rajya Sabha candidate Balar-am Naik in the elections.

He said that they are requesting the Telugu Desam leadership to save the democracy. 

Speaking to this newspaper, Telangana TD president L. Ramana said they did not take any decision on this issue. The CPM has one MLA and TD has two MLAs.

If the Telugu Desam issues a whip, the defected MLAs may have to vote the candidate that the party nominates or supports.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress welcomed the decision of High Court over the expelled Congress MLAs issue.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has appointed T. Rammohan Reddy as a whip in the place of S.A. Sampath Kumar, who was expelled from the House recently.

Mr Jana Reddy has intimated the party’s decision to Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary.

Tags: congress mla, a revanth reddy, esl. narasimham
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




