No-confidence motion: House may be adjourned sine die minus trust vote

The no-confidence motion against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government given by the Telugu Desam and YSR Congress parties was not taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday too as the House was not in “order”. (Photo: File/PTI)

Hyderabad: With the no-confidence motion against the Union government being set aside for the third time on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party has hinted that if the House continues to run in this manner, it may be adjourned sine die by this weekend.

The no-confidence motion against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government given by the Telugu Desam and YSR Congress parties was not taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday too as the House was not in “order”. This happened on Friday and Monday as well. The Telangana Rashtra Samiti and the AIDMK continued to protest loudly regarding their own demands and refused to co-operate with Opposition parties that want the no-trust motion to go ahead

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TD’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, and YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to all parties in the House to co-operate in this crucial discussion on a no- confidence motion, but in vain.