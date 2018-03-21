search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Centre’s Uday scheme added burden: K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 1:40 am IST
He was furious at the repeated criticism by BJP MLAs that the TRS government had made Telangana a debt-ridden state.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has slammed the BJP for accusing the TRS government of pushing the state into a debt trap.

Speaking in the Legis-lative Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Rao said the debt record of the TS government is far better than the NDA government at the Centre and that Telangana’s debt accounts for only 21 per cent of GSDP, while that of the Centre was half of the country’s GDP.  He said India’s GDP is Rs 167 lakh crore, while the Centre’s debt burden stands at Rs 82 lakh crore, which is 49.5 per cent of GDP.

 

“After Mr Narendra Modi became PM, he incurred debts of over Rs 17 lakh crore and the Centre has been paying interest of rs 8.76 lakh crore per year. TS’s debt was about 19 per cent of GSDP till last year but thanks to the Centre’s Uday scheme it had to incur Rs 9,000 crore additional debt burden to bail out power discoms from losses,” he said.

He was furious at the repeated criticism by BJP MLAs that the TRS government had made Telangana a debt-ridden state.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, uday scheme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




