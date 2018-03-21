search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s clout dips on national stage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 21, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Chandrababu Naidu, who once played the role of kingmaker in Delhi, has remained confined to AP politics.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Has Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who once who played a key role in national politics, lost ground over the last few months? 

The idea of the federal front was floated not by him but by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

 

In the case of the no-confidence motion sought to be moved by his party against the BJP government at the Centre, it was the Congress and other parties that have taken advantage.

His decision to end his party’s ties with the BJP after a four-year long allian-ce has also not gone down well with some parties that are close to the TD.

Moreover, he has himself repeatedly declared that he is not interested in national politics and will confine himself to his state and its development.

This is a far cry from the days when Mr Naidu played a key role in national politics as the convenor of the United Front. To form the government at the centre, the United Front took the support of the Congress party, arch rival of the TD.

In AP too, all political parties criticise Mr Naidu for not being a reliable friend. 

Nationally also, the perception of Mr Naidu being unreliable gaining ground. 

According to Mr Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary and in-charge of the party’s AP unit, “Mr Naidu was never a reliable friend. The Telugu Desam was never a dependable ally at national level as he changes his views as per his political benefits.”

When all Opposition parties are busy with the no- confidence motion in Delhi, Mr Naidu has confined himself to daily teleconferences with party MPs and has not visited Delhi to consult with the leaders of other political parties.

The no-confidence motion against the NDA government has come in for criticism from parties who were friendly to the TD.

Though the Shiromani Akali Dal has supported the TD’s decion to pull out of  the NDA, its floor leader in the Lok Sabha Naresh Gujral said “the current situation is such that we cannot decide who to trust”. 

The latest example of the inconsistencies in Mr Naidu’s position is the no-confidence motion.

When the YSR Congress moved the no-confidence, Mr Naidu had said the TD will support it. But less than 12 hours later, he decided to move a no-trust vote against the NDA government himself. He said the TD could not support a no-trust vote moved by a party led by the number one accused in several cases.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, chief minister mamata banerjee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rising number of people in US are getting high on bug spray

Authorities fear that even if this trend stops, another similar one will soon emerge (Photo: Pixabay)
 

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

While people don’t exist in a Facebook-only vacuum, it is possible that bogus information users saw on the site could later be reinforced by the ‘rabbit hole’ of clicks and conspiracy sites on the broader internet. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

World Oral Health Day 2018: Tooth health may indicate diabetes risk

Dental exams may provide a way to identify someone at risk for developing diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shriya Saran's husband woos her with Hindi speech as he turns desi at Udaipur wedding

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos of Shriya Saran's wedding.
 

Woman dies following acupuncture therapy that involves getting stung by bees

The woman’s death raises questions about the procedure (Photo: AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Shami’s uncle makes this big statement about Jahan

"We told her (Hasin Jahan) we want to sort it out with her and her lawyer but she wanted properties to be purchased on her name immediately. She might have even got rid of Shami, you never know," said Mohammed Shami's uncle Khurshid Ahmed. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

JD(S) plea to Karnataka high court: Disqualify 7 rebels

JD(S), through two of its MLAs – C.N. Balakrishna from Shravanabelagola and B.B. Ningaiah from Mudigere – has filed a petition before the high court against seven of its rebel.

Good Morning, Bengaluru! Time to wake Aam Aadmi Party!

Members of AAP campaigning in the BTM Layout constituency and Shanthinagar

‘Even films, army have dynasties, not just politics’

Madhusudan Mistry Veteran Congress Leader

Mallikarjun Kharge on Ashok Kheny entry: What’s the benefit?

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge after inaugurating Yadrami taluk in Kalaburgi district on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham