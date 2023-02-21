Revanth resumes yatra after mild sunstroke

WARANGAL: Following a mild sunstroke on Friday, TPCC president and MP Revanth Reddy began the 12th day of his padayatra at around 4.30 pm and stated that the Congress high command led by Sonia Gandhi had granted Telangana statehood in order to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of its people but, instead of providing good governance, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family had amassed crores of rupees by looting the people.

During his padayatra, the TPCC president claimed that he noticed that the Ekashila park and Kaloji Kalakshetram had not been developed.

"The Ekashila park which was named after Prof. Jayashankar has become a den for alcoholics. The park is filled with empty liquor bottles. There is no evidence of development in the Kaloji Kalakshetram,” he said.

“After hearing about the challenges of the journalists, when I visited the Press Club I felt sad at the plight of journalists in Warangal who worked hard during the Telangana struggle,” he remarked.

Revanth Reddy said the government had not distributed the double bedroom dwellings built near the bus stop on schedule, causing them to collapse. Referring to frequent inundation of the city, he alleged: “With the ‘Dandu Palyam’ batch of the BRS MLAs intruding on every inch of land and nalas, the Warangal metropolis is sinking even during mild rainfall.”

“People are aware of how much property this Dandu Palyam batch of BRS MLAs owned during the separate Telangana movement and how much they presently own. Even MP Pasunoori Dayakar has joined the Dandu Palyam batch. He encroached on six acres of land by closing the tyre factory on Hunter Roadm” he said.

“Errabelli Dayakar Rao is the head of the Dandu Palyam batch, and the Dharani portal was set up only for his benefit,” he remarked. He charged Warangal West legislator Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and East MLA Nannapuneni Narendar of being land grabbers and robbers, stealing chappals placed outside temples.

During the padayatra, party workers gave Revanth Reddy a warm welcome, raising slogans hailing him as future Chief Minister. At the Adalat centre, Revanth Reddy paid tribute at the statue of the Telangana martyrs.