  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 21 Feb 2023 Preference for Boya ...
Nation, Politics

Preference for Boya community in MLC selections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHSUAHANM HOSKOTE
Published Feb 21, 2023, 7:17 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 7:17 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image Source: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image Source: Twitter)

ANANTAPUR: The priority given to the Boya community in nominated MLC posts in the Rayalaseema region by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has enthused the Boya-dominated areas.

Former MP, S Gangadhar’s wife, S Mangamma, is named from Ammavaripalle in Penukonda Mandal under the local bodies constituency of Anantapur district. Late Gangadhar had been elected twice as Congress MP from the Hindupur Lok Sabha segment.

Similarly, Dr Madhusudhan from the Adoni division, who is also from the Boya community, has been picked for the MLC post under the nominated quota of the local bodies from the Kurnool district.

Notably, former minister Ramasubba Reddy from the Jammalamadugu assembly constituency in the YSR district hails from the Reddy community and is selected under the local bodies' quota from the YSR district.

He was previously in the TD but tasted defeat at the hands of YSRC candidate Sudhir Reddy in previous elections. He joined YSRC in 2020. He is currently the regional coordinator for Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

Boyas from the Rayalaseema region were dominating in many segments and playing lead roles in polls as also in faction rivalry. The community has been demanding that it be recognized as an ST community, similar to the tribes of Uttarandhra.

The state government has formed a one-man commission to study the matter and submit a report.

Of three local bodies in the region, Anantapur and Kurnool have been allotted to Boyas. At present, Gummanur Jayaram from the Kurnool district is representing the Boya community in the state cabinet. The priority accorded to Boyas in the MLC polls will be an additional boost to the community’s pride and this would help the YSRC in the coming elections, a party leader Rajesh observed.

The YSRC high command had already given priority to another dominant caste, Kurubas from Rayalaseema. Kalyandurg MLA Ushasri Charan was given a berth in the ministry and the Hindupur MP seat was allotted to Gorantla Madhav. Penukonda MLA M Shankar Narayana also worked as a minister prior to reshuffling.

...
Tags: chief minister jagan mohan reddy, mlc posts in the rayalaseema region, boya community, s mangamma, dr madhusudhan, gummanur jayaram, kalyandurg mla ushasri charan, gorantla madhav, penukonda mla m shankar narayana, p. ramasubba reddy, ramasubba reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Horoscope 21 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

State Health Minister Veena George said the campaign would commence in the Women and Child Development Department. (ANI)

Kerala govt to screen Anganwadi employees for anaemia

Beeda Sandhya Rani

Woman commits suicide along with her newborn twins

India among first responders to earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria: PM Modi hails NDRF

During Maha Sivaratri, the 20-year-old visited his aunt in Kalugolammapet and later in the night jumped in front of a moving train. –– Representational Image/DC

Ragging death: Engineering student commits suicide in Nellore district



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rs 2,000 cr deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut (ANI)

Congress to discuss opposition unity at its plenary

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal. (Photo: File)

Upendra Kushwaha set to form new political party, announcement likely today

After the verbal war of words between JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar, Kumar has given a clear message to the party leader to quit the party and should go wherever he wants to go immediately. — Facebook

Asad’s Delhi residence attacked

Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately, Owaisi tweeted. — PTI

Battlelines drawn for crucial Karnataka elections

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->