Preference for Boya community in MLC selections

ANANTAPUR: The priority given to the Boya community in nominated MLC posts in the Rayalaseema region by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has enthused the Boya-dominated areas.

Former MP, S Gangadhar’s wife, S Mangamma, is named from Ammavaripalle in Penukonda Mandal under the local bodies constituency of Anantapur district. Late Gangadhar had been elected twice as Congress MP from the Hindupur Lok Sabha segment.

Similarly, Dr Madhusudhan from the Adoni division, who is also from the Boya community, has been picked for the MLC post under the nominated quota of the local bodies from the Kurnool district.

Notably, former minister Ramasubba Reddy from the Jammalamadugu assembly constituency in the YSR district hails from the Reddy community and is selected under the local bodies' quota from the YSR district.

He was previously in the TD but tasted defeat at the hands of YSRC candidate Sudhir Reddy in previous elections. He joined YSRC in 2020. He is currently the regional coordinator for Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

Boyas from the Rayalaseema region were dominating in many segments and playing lead roles in polls as also in faction rivalry. The community has been demanding that it be recognized as an ST community, similar to the tribes of Uttarandhra.

The state government has formed a one-man commission to study the matter and submit a report.

Of three local bodies in the region, Anantapur and Kurnool have been allotted to Boyas. At present, Gummanur Jayaram from the Kurnool district is representing the Boya community in the state cabinet. The priority accorded to Boyas in the MLC polls will be an additional boost to the community’s pride and this would help the YSRC in the coming elections, a party leader Rajesh observed.

The YSRC high command had already given priority to another dominant caste, Kurubas from Rayalaseema. Kalyandurg MLA Ushasri Charan was given a berth in the ministry and the Hindupur MP seat was allotted to Gorantla Madhav. Penukonda MLA M Shankar Narayana also worked as a minister prior to reshuffling.