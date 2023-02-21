  
Nation, Politics

PCC general secretaries to spearhead ‘Haath se haath jodo’ campaign

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Feb 21, 2023, 12:25 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 7:33 am IST
TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy entrusted the responsibilities of leading the campaign in Assembly constituencies to 64 general secretaries, each of whom will handle two constituencies (Image source: Twitter/@revanth_anumula)
 TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy entrusted the responsibilities of leading the campaign in Assembly constituencies to 64 general secretaries, each of whom will handle two constituencies (Image source: Twitter/@revanth_anumula)

HYDERABAD: In order to streamline the Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan further, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy entrusted the responsibilities of leading the campaign in Assembly constituencies to 64 general secretaries, each of whom will handle two constituencies.

Some prominent names include Addanki Dayakar (Narsampet and Mulug), P. Kailash Netha (Station Ghanpur and Mahbubnagar), Beerla Ialaiah (Kalwakurthy and Shadnagar), P. Vijaya Reddy (Rajendranagar and Serilingampally), Patlolla Raghuveera Reddy (Bhoopalpally and LB Nagar) and Uzma Shakir for Yakutpura and Secunderabad.

This development comes in the wake of the recent review meeting conducted by AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre, who took to task party in-charges and vice-presidents for not taking the campaign seriously. He found that the campaign was yet to start in close to 50 Assembly constituencies.

“The general secretaries will be coordinating with respective in-charges,” said PCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud.

