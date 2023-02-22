Bandi writes to CM, demands promotions to language pandits

Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that it was shameful that the agitating language pandits were suspended on International Mother Language Day. He demanded that the pay revision commission be implemented for language pandits and salary payments to the government employees and teachers be made on the first day of the month. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: On International Mother Language Day, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to demand that language pandits, who have not been promoted for 22 years, be promoted and their suspensions revoked immediately.

The BJP MP claimed that 8,500 language pandits were working without promotions for the last two decades, and the government had compelled secondary grade teachers to work in high schools. The BRS government, he stated, was harassing the teachers with additional responsibilities while completely ignoring their promotions and hiking salaries, he criticised.

He claimed that it was shameful that the agitating language pandits were suspended on International Mother Language Day. He demanded that the pay revision commission be implemented for language pandits and salary payments to the government employees and teachers be made on the first day of the month.