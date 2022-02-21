Nation Politics 21 Feb 2022 Pawan falls down wit ...
Pawan falls down with crazy fan who hugged him during road show

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 21, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2022, 12:46 am IST
Pawan stood up, regained his composure and continued the road show
During the road show at Siddantham village in West Godavari, a crazy fan of Pawan breached the security cordon and climbed up the vehicle and in his attempt to hug the cine star, both fell down. (DC Image)
 During the road show at Siddantham village in West Godavari, a crazy fan of Pawan breached the security cordon and climbed up the vehicle and in his attempt to hug the cine star, both fell down.

Kakinada: Cine star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan faced some embarrassment while on his way from Madhurapudi Airport of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district to Narsapuram in West Godavari district on Sunday to address a public meeting there.

During the road show at Siddantham village in West Godavari, a crazy fan of Pawan breached the security cordon and climbed up the vehicle. In his attempt to hug the cine star, both fell down.

 

The security staff swiftly dragged the fan away. Pawan stood up, regained his composure and continued the road show. For a moment, he was speechless.

At the public meeting in Narsapuram, Pawan tore up GO 217, saying that it would take away the rights of fishermen and cause damage not only to these folks but also their cooperative societies. He called upon the online traders not to participate in auctions so as to protect the livelihood of fishermen.

The actor hit out at the YSR Congress government and chief minister Jagan. He urged the government to withdraw the GO. “If not, I shall abolish the GO in a week after we come to power in 2024,” he said.

 

He asked Jagan whether he had undertaken the padayatra to sell fish and mutton. “The government is not taking up any constructive schemes. It is trying to crush all sections of society. I will rather die than submit to such dictatorial policies. I will never bow my head before Jagan. I will get ready to go to jail to protect the rights of fishermen,” he said.

...
Tags: jana sena chief k. pawan kalyan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


