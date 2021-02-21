Nation Politics 21 Feb 2021 KCR using Intel chie ...
KCR using Intel chief for assaulting BJP men: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 21, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2021, 7:57 am IST
We would conduct an inquiry into the illegal assets of Prabhakar Rao after the BJP comes to power, added BJP State President
 Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay (Twitter@bandisanjay_bjp)

HYDERABAD: Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday alleged that police were resorting to attacks on BJP workers at the behest of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

He alleged that Rao was indulging in goondaism in Telangana state using intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao. He warned Prabhakar Rao of dire consequences after the BJP comes to power in the state.

 

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Sanjay said that the Chief Minister was using the intelligence chief as a tool to harass BJP leaders and workers. He said that they would conduct an inquiry into the illegal assets of Prabhakar Rao after the BJP comes to power.

He alleged that the police kept tribals of Gurrampodu thanda of Nalgonda district for 60 days in jail and resorted to third degree on them. He said that the police had violated High Court orders on the lands issue. He claimed that police personnel attacked party activists mercilessly when they tried to fight on behalf of the tribals.

 

Sanjay demanded the state government to withdraw the cases filed against the tribals and the BJP workers in Gurrampodu lands issue. He said that BJP will repeat the Dubbak showing in the upcoming Nagarjunasagar Assembly byelection by trouncing the TRS nominee.

The BJP leader said that many TRS MLAs and other party leaders were angry with Rao's autocratic style of functioning and that the days were not far when his own party would revolt against him.

Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, bjp president bandi sanjay, intelligence chief t prabhakar rao., gurrampodu thanda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


