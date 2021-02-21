GHMC mayor to assume office on February 22

HYDERABAD: City mayor Gadwal R. Vijayalakshmi and her deputy Mothe Srilatha Reddy will assume office at 9.30 am on Monday in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters near Tank Bund.

The duo has invited municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao, city ministers and MLAs and former mayor Bonthu Rammohan for the function. The

invitees are yet to confirm their participation, sources said.

The GHMC meanwhile received 19 nominations on Saturday from candidates for the elections to the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy- Mahbubnagar graduates

constituency of the Legislative Council.