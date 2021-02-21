Nation Politics 21 Feb 2021 GHMC mayor to assume ...
Nation, Politics

GHMC mayor to assume office on February 22

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 21, 2021, 2:30 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2021, 7:37 am IST
The duo has invited municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao, city ministers and MLAs and ex-mayor Bonthu Rammohan for the function
Mayor of Hyderabad Gadwal Vijaylaxmi (Image credit : Twitter@GadwalvijayaTRS)
 Mayor of Hyderabad Gadwal Vijaylaxmi (Image credit : Twitter@GadwalvijayaTRS)

HYDERABAD: City mayor Gadwal R. Vijayalakshmi and her deputy Mothe Srilatha Reddy will assume office at 9.30 am on Monday in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters near Tank Bund.

The duo has invited municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao, city ministers and MLAs and former mayor Bonthu Rammohan for the function. The
invitees are yet to confirm their participation, sources said.

 

The GHMC meanwhile received 19 nominations on Saturday from candidates for the elections to the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy- Mahbubnagar graduates
constituency of the Legislative Council.

...
Tags: ghmc new mayor, ghmc new deputy mayor, gadwal vijayalakshmi, mothe srilatha reddy, ghmc, ktr, mlc elections ghmc


Latest From Nation

Metroman E Sreedharan (PTI)

‘Metro Man’ courts row, calls Vijayan an autocrat

Srinivas Rao visited various areas in the city under municipal election campaign in support of YSRC candidates. (Photo: ANI)

AP minister slams Naidu, BJP for their ‘immoral’ politics

The aircraft had arrived from Doha with 19 passengers for Vijayawada and the rest for Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, the next destination. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

Air India flight hits electric pole while taxiing at Vijayawada airport

On February 27, the silence that enveloped Ravindra Bharati will be broken when the auditorium will host Uttar Dakshin, a musical jugalbandi concert of Hindustani and Carnatic music. (Representational Photo: Facebook page of Abhishek Raghuram)

Ravindra Bharati to ring once again with music



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Metro Man’ courts row, calls Vijayan an autocrat

Metroman E Sreedharan (PTI)

AIMIM to kick off Bengal campaign with Owaisi's rally on Feb 25

Owaisi's proposed rally has evoked sharp reactions from the ruling TMC. (PTI file)

Mamata becomes 'beti' from 'didi' in TMC's new poll slogan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Twitter@MamataOfficial)

Phase IV of panchayat elections to be held in Andhra Pradesh today

. Polling to be held for election of 2,743 sarpanches and 7,474 contestants are in the fray. — PTI

TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to be sworn-in as Pondy Lt Governor on Thursday

Tamilisai Soundararajan receiving The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from The Hon'ble President of India (Twitter@@DrTamilisaiGuv)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham