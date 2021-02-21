Nation Politics 21 Feb 2021 Declare Godavari-Cau ...
Nation, Politics

Declare Godavari-Cauvery plan as national project: Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 21, 2021, 2:38 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2021, 7:35 am IST
Palaniswami said river Cauvery had to be rejuvenated on the lines of 'Namami Gange' and requested Centre to accord sanction
The Tamil Nadu CM said the State had been ranked number one in the Good Governance Index released by the Government of India and had bagged the ‘Best Performing State’ title in the National Water Award, 2019. — PTI
 The Tamil Nadu CM said the State had been ranked number one in the Good Governance Index released by the Government of India and had bagged the ‘Best Performing State’ title in the National Water Award, 2019. — PTI

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the Godavari- Cauvery river linking project as a National Project so as to benefit lakhs of people in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the sixth governing council meeting of NITI Aayog, he said river
Cauvery and its tributaries had to be rejuvenated on the lines of “Namami
Gange” and requested the Centre to accord sanction and extend financial assistance to the State at the earliest.

 

“We are meeting after a year, during which period the world has been struck
by the most extensive pandemic we have seen. A series of timely and effective
measures taken in Tamil Nadu by calibrated relaxations, effective RT/PCR testing, tracking and conduct of fever camps have ensured total control of the spread of Covid in our State,” he said.

He said the State had been ranked Number One in the Good Governance Index released by the Government of India and had bagged the ‘Best Performing State’ title in the National Water Award, 2019.

 

The State received the highest share of investment proposals (16 percent) in India during April 2020 to September 2020, as per the CARE ratings report, he said, adding that through the on-line single window portal, investment of Rs 22,332 crore and employment potential of 76,835 persons had been cleared.

He also listed the various business projects launched in the State like the Multi-
Modal logistics park being developed near Chennai in around 150 acres of land.
“The Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act, is a historic enactment to protect the fertile agricultural lands and safeguard the livelihoods of farmers and agricultural labourers in the Cauvery delta,” he said.

 

Palaniswami said Lakhs of farmers were successfully enrolled under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme and compensation of Rs 9,365 crore was disbursed in the last 4 years to 54.12 lakh beneficiaries.

...
Tags: palaniswami, godavari-cauvery linking project, narendra modi, niti aayog, namami gange, godavari-cauvery linking project as national project, tn ranked number one in good governance index, tn best performing state in national water award 2019, tn got highest share of investment proposals


Latest From Nation

Metroman E Sreedharan (PTI)

‘Metro Man’ courts row, calls Vijayan an autocrat

Srinivas Rao visited various areas in the city under municipal election campaign in support of YSRC candidates. (Photo: ANI)

AP minister slams Naidu, BJP for their ‘immoral’ politics

The aircraft had arrived from Doha with 19 passengers for Vijayawada and the rest for Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, the next destination. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

Air India flight hits electric pole while taxiing at Vijayawada airport

On February 27, the silence that enveloped Ravindra Bharati will be broken when the auditorium will host Uttar Dakshin, a musical jugalbandi concert of Hindustani and Carnatic music. (Representational Photo: Facebook page of Abhishek Raghuram)

Ravindra Bharati to ring once again with music



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Metro Man’ courts row, calls Vijayan an autocrat

Metroman E Sreedharan (PTI)

AIMIM to kick off Bengal campaign with Owaisi's rally on Feb 25

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM)

Mamata becomes 'beti' from 'didi' in TMC's new poll slogan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Twitter@MamataOfficial)

Phase IV of panchayat elections to be held in Andhra Pradesh today

. Polling to be held for election of 2,743 sarpanches and 7,474 contestants are in the fray. — PTI

TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to be sworn-in as Pondy Lt Governor on Thursday

Tamilisai Soundararajan receiving The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from The Hon'ble President of India (Twitter@@DrTamilisaiGuv)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham