Clean sweep for YSR Congress in CM Jagan constituency

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 22, 2021, 4:54 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2021, 4:54 am IST
In a measure of his continuing popularity, Chief Minister Jagan has claimed cent per cent victory in his constituency
There were unanimous elections in 90 panchayats. In the remaining 18 panchayats, YSRC supporters won the polls hands down on Sunday. (Representational Photo: DC)
Kadapa: The ruling YSR Congress has won all the panchayats in Pulivendula assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, in this district. The panchayat elections proved that the support for the YSRC and Jagan here has not diminished.

Pulivendula has a total of 109 panchayats. Election could not be held for one panchayat – Velamavaripalle in Vempalli mandal. Five candidates had filed nominations there but all of them withdrew the papers later. There were unanimous elections in 90 panchayats. In the remaining 18 panchayats, YSRC supporters won the polls hands down on Sunday.

 

In a measure of his continuing popularity, Chief Minister Jagan has claimed cent per cent victory in his constituency.

The constituency has seven mandals -- Pulivendula, Vemula, Lingala, Simhadripuram, Thoduru, Chakraypeta and Vempalli. There were six gram panchayats in Pulivendula mandal, of which five saw unanimous elections. Elections were held for one panchayat, which was bagged by a YSRC supporter.

In Vemula, 13 out of the total 16 GPs saw unanimous elections while polling was held for three GPs. YSRC supporters bagged all the three. There were 15 GPs in Thondur and 16 in Chakrayapet, which saw unanimous elections.

 

In Simhadripuram, out of 20 panchayats, 12 saw unanimous elections while polls were held for eight panchayats, all of which were bagged by YSRC supporters. In Vempalli, out of the 17-gram panchayats, 16 saw unanimous elections and one panchayat did not have election.

District Collector Chevuru Harikiran thanked all parties, leaders and voters for their cooperation in holding the polls in a peaceful manner.

