Candidate promises freebies, including BP, sugar tests

KAKINADA: While candidates contesting gram panchayat polls are luring voters with gifts, cash and liquor in most places, Padala Ranga Reddy (48), a candidate from Ubalanka village in Ravulapalem mandal has adopted a novel approach to attract his voters. He has promised voters free medical diagnoses like B.P., diabetes and other tests, with cable TV connection and free ration thrown in for one year.

Ranga Reddy has notarised his promises on a sworn affidavit. As per the affidavit, cable connections, ration and mineral water will be provided to people free of cost from March 1 to February 28. BP and diabetes tests too will not cost them anything. Rs. 10,000 scholarship will be extended to each of the 10 meritorious students of ZP High School. He would cancel house tax and water tax for the year 2022–23.

Padala Ranga Reddy has filed his nomination from ward member three and is supporting Medisetty Surekha for the post of sarpanch. He told Deccan Chronicle that his village has not seen any development since his childhood. “There is no drainage to my village Ubalanka. Cement roads are in bad shape and there are no infrastructure facilities in the village. Still, there are nearly 1,700 cable connections in the village. I will not collect the monthly cable fee from the people in the village for one year,” the candidate promised.

Ranga Reddy made it clear that he is not luring voters, but only telling them what he would do if he wins the election.