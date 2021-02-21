Nation Politics 21 Feb 2021 All set for fourth p ...
Nation, Politics

All set for fourth phase GP polls in Anantapur, Kadapa districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 21, 2021, 4:02 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2021, 4:02 am IST
Both Telugu Desam and YSRC groups are keen on gaining an upper hand in the gram panchayat polls
Additional forces, including 150 rapid striking contingents, have been deployed in hyper-sensitive parts of Penukonda, Hindupur and Madakasira areas of Penukonda revenue division, which is dominated by factionists. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)
 Additional forces, including 150 rapid striking contingents, have been deployed in hyper-sensitive parts of Penukonda, Hindupur and Madakasira areas of Penukonda revenue division, which is dominated by factionists. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur district is all set to conduct the fourth phase of gram panchayat polls. Additional forces, including 150 rapid striking contingents, have been deployed in hyper-sensitive parts of Penukonda, Hindupur and Madakasira areas of Penukonda revenue division, which is dominated by factionists. A tense situation is prevailing in several villages of Lepakshi, Roddam and Penukonda areas.

Hindupur is represented in the assembly by film star Nandamuri Balakrishna of TDP. Both Telugu Desam and YSRC groups are keen on gaining an upper hand in the gram panchayat polls.

 

Collector Gandham Chandrudu inspected polling stations in Madakasira and Penukonda areas in the district on Saturday. Elections are to be held on Sunday in 184 gram panchayats of 13 mandals in Penukonda revenue division. Superintendent of police P. Satya Esubabu said about 4.500 policemen have been posted in Penukonda revenue division to maintain law and order.

Kadapa district administration has also made all arrangements for the final phase of panchayat elections in 224 gram panchayats of 13 mandals under Pulivendula and Jammalamadugu constituencies. Of these, 108 panchayats, amounting to 48.02 percent, have seen unanimous elections. All panchayats in Chakrayapeta and Tondur mandals have elected their representatives unanimously. District collector Chevuru Harikiran and SP Karur Karunapati Nagendra Kumar Anburajan jointly said at a press conference on Saturday that total 116 panchayats in 11 constituencies will go to polls on Sunday. In the run up to the election, cash worth Rs. 1.3 crore and liquor worth Rs. 1.96 lakh have been seized, the SP said.

 

Meanwhile, hundreds of MPTC and ZPTC candidates, including women, reached the collector's office on Saturday after the State Election Commission directed candidates, who could not file their nominations for various reasons, to file their applications through the collector. Hundreds of people from all parts of the district arrived at the collector’s office early Saturday morning. Applications were collected till 5 p.m. on Saturday. Gates of the collector’s chamber were closed after 5 p.m.

A large number of Telugu Desam, Bharatiya Janata Party and independent candidates from Pulivendula, Rayachoti, Kadapa and Kamalapuram constituencies were among those who came to the collector's office. They all complained to the collector about the irregularities that took place during the nominations. They alleged that YSR Congress leaders and some officials had warned them against filing their nominations.

 

...
Tags: anantapur gram panchayat polls, fourth phase gram panchayat polls ap, anantapur, ysrc, tdp, bjp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Metroman E Sreedharan (PTI)

‘Metro Man’ courts row, calls Vijayan an autocrat

Srinivas Rao visited various areas in the city under municipal election campaign in support of YSRC candidates. (Photo: ANI)

AP minister slams Naidu, BJP for their ‘immoral’ politics

The aircraft had arrived from Doha with 19 passengers for Vijayawada and the rest for Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, the next destination. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

Air India flight hits electric pole while taxiing at Vijayawada airport

On February 27, the silence that enveloped Ravindra Bharati will be broken when the auditorium will host Uttar Dakshin, a musical jugalbandi concert of Hindustani and Carnatic music. (Representational Photo: Facebook page of Abhishek Raghuram)

Ravindra Bharati to ring once again with music



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIMIM to kick off Bengal campaign with Owaisi's rally on Feb 25

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM)

Mamata becomes 'beti' from 'didi' in TMC's new poll slogan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Twitter@MamataOfficial)

Phase IV of panchayat elections to be held in Andhra Pradesh today

. Polling to be held for election of 2,743 sarpanches and 7,474 contestants are in the fray. — PTI

TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to be sworn-in as Pondy Lt Governor on Thursday

Tamilisai Soundararajan receiving The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from The Hon'ble President of India (Twitter@@DrTamilisaiGuv)

NCP faction quits LDF coalition, to join UDF

Kerela NCP MLA Mani C Kappan (Facebook/Mani C Kappan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham