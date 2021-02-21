Nation Politics 21 Feb 2021 AIMIM to kick off Be ...
Nation, Politics

AIMIM to kick off Bengal campaign with Owaisi's rally on Feb 25

PTI
Published Feb 21, 2021, 3:04 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2021, 7:39 am IST
AIMIM has already come up with posters and the slogan Awaz uthaneke waqt aa chuka hain (time has come to raise your voice)
Owaisi's proposed rally has evoked sharp reactions from the ruling TMC. (PTI file)
 Owaisi's proposed rally has evoked sharp reactions from the ruling TMC. (PTI file)

Kolkata: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi will kick off his party's poll campaign in West Bengal on February 25 with a rally in minority-dominated Metiabruz area of the city. Owaisi, who after AIMIM's good show in the 2020 Bihar assembly poll has announced that it will contest the Bengal election, has been discussing a possible alliance with Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui, who had recently floated the Indian Secular Front (ISF). "This will be our party supremo Assaduddin Owaisi's first rally in the state in this poll season. He will kick off our party's poll campaign in the state," AIMIM state secretary Zameerul Hasan said.

The Metiabruz seat in the city is minority-dominated and falls in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. AIMIM has already come up with posters and the slogan 'Awaz uthaneke waqt aa chuka hain (time has come to raise your voice)'.

 

Owaisi's proposed rally has evoked sharp reactions from the ruling TMC. "The AIMIM is nothing but a proxy of BJP. Owaisi is well aware that Muslims here are mostly Bengali-speaking and won't support him. In Bengal, Muslims stand firmly with Mamata Banerjee," senior TMC leader Sougata Roy asserted.

Owaisi had visited West Bengal on January 3 to meet Siddiqui and had said the ruling TMC should introspect and find out what worked in BJP's favour in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha election in which it won 18 of the 42 seats.
"TMC should analyse why its members were leaving," he had said.

 

Prominent Muslim leaders in West Bengal have claimed that the parties are apprehensive that political equations in the polarised state are set to witness significant changes as the sway of non-BJP parties over minorities appears to be set for a stiff challenge with the entry of All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen in the poll scene.

According to a senior leader of the Hyderabad-based party, Owaisi has seen in West Bengal a fertile ground for his expansion plans as Muslims constitute around 30 per cent of the state's population. Of the 30 per cent at least 24 per cent are Bengali- speaking. Election to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly is likely to be held in April-May.

 

...
Tags: aimim west bengal, assembly polls in west bengal, aimim president asaduddin owaisi, asaduddin owaisi rally in west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Metroman E Sreedharan (PTI)

‘Metro Man’ courts row, calls Vijayan an autocrat

Srinivas Rao visited various areas in the city under municipal election campaign in support of YSRC candidates. (Photo: ANI)

AP minister slams Naidu, BJP for their ‘immoral’ politics

The aircraft had arrived from Doha with 19 passengers for Vijayawada and the rest for Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, the next destination. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

Air India flight hits electric pole while taxiing at Vijayawada airport

On February 27, the silence that enveloped Ravindra Bharati will be broken when the auditorium will host Uttar Dakshin, a musical jugalbandi concert of Hindustani and Carnatic music. (Representational Photo: Facebook page of Abhishek Raghuram)

Ravindra Bharati to ring once again with music



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Metro Man’ courts row, calls Vijayan an autocrat

Metroman E Sreedharan (PTI)

Mamata becomes 'beti' from 'didi' in TMC's new poll slogan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Twitter@MamataOfficial)

Phase IV of panchayat elections to be held in Andhra Pradesh today

. Polling to be held for election of 2,743 sarpanches and 7,474 contestants are in the fray. — PTI

TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to be sworn-in as Pondy Lt Governor on Thursday

Tamilisai Soundararajan receiving The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from The Hon'ble President of India (Twitter@@DrTamilisaiGuv)

NCP faction quits LDF coalition, to join UDF

Kerela NCP MLA Mani C Kappan (Facebook/Mani C Kappan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham