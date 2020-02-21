Nation Politics 21 Feb 2020 Another Bengaluru wo ...
Another Bengaluru woman in trouble for demanding freedom for Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MK ASHOKA
Published Feb 21, 2020, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2020, 5:21 pm IST
The woman, Arudra, has been arrested and charged with sedition
Arudra, the woman who held up a placard in support of liberation for Kashmir.
Bengaluru: Less than 24 hours after a student activist Amulya Leona stunned a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans, another Bengaluru woman was another for holding up a placard demanding liberation for Kashmir.

The incident took place at Town Hall in Bengaluru where various Kannada organisations had called for a protest against the CAA on Friday. Taking part in the protest, the young woman, named Arudra, held up a placard supporting liberation for “Muslims, Dalits, Kashmir, Bahujan, Adivasis, and Trans people.”

 

Policemen posted to the protest detained her and took her to the Sampangiramanagar police station. While police claimed that Arudra is a Facebook friend of Amulya Leona, the woman is said to have denied any connection with Amulya.

Arudra is said to be a student of a college in Malleshwaram.

Additional commissioner (West) Soumendu Mukherjee came down to interrogate the student activist. DCP Central Chetan Singh Rathod stated that the police have slapped cases under IPC sections 153 A 2 and 153 B. She has been taken in for medical tests. The investigation is going on.

