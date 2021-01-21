Nation Politics 21 Jan 2021 MP Jayadev to raise ...
Nation, Politics

MP Jayadev to raise Amaravati as sole capital in Lok Sabha

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2021, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2021, 1:39 am IST
VIJAYAWADA:  Guntur MP Galla Jayadev of Telugu Desam said he will raise the issue of Amaravati being the only capital of the AP state in the forthcoming session of the Parliament.

He was speaking after participating in the Amaravati Sankalpa Rally organised to coincide with 400 days of continuous protests by people of the city for retaining Amaravati as the sole capital.

 

Activists of Telugu Yuvatha, Communist parties and farmers joined the procession taken out on the occasion in which the TDP Lok Sabha member drove a tractor in support of Amaravati farmers.

Recalling the High Court verdict on alleged insider trading in Amaravati lands, Jaydev pointed out that YSRC government’s campaign alleging such trading is totally false. He observed that judges can be changed but justice cannot change. He expressed confidence that Amaravati farmers will get justice from courts.

The Guntur MP charged YSRC government of not being sensitive to farmers launching the Amaravati movement. He emphasised on the need to convert Amaravati agitation into a state-wide movement of the masses.

 

Senior TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao tried to join the Amaravati Sankalpa Rally but police did not allow him out of his house. He thus held a “Deeksha” at his home to express solidarity with Amaravati farmers.

Telugu Desam state secretary Kasibhatla Satyasainath Sharma described civil supplies minister Kodali Nani as a mental patient because of the fear that he will lose his ministership in another eight months.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at Kamalapuram, Satyasainath Sharma said YSRC leaders are unable to bear the rising popularity of Chandrababu Naidu. Some of them like Kodali Nani are criticising their party chief without rhyme or reason. The TD leader pointed out that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy himself has imposed a two-and-a-half-year term limit on ministers. This is causing anxiety and fear among the ministers such as Nani.

 

Those present at Satyasainath’s press conference included Janardan Rao, former coordinator of Brahmin Corporation in the district.

