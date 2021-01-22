KCR okays 10% EWS quota in Telangana

As on date, 50 per cent reservations are being implemented for weaker sections in Telangana. — Twitter

Hyderabad: The state government has finally decided to implement reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in Telangana.

On Thursday, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced that his government has decided to implement 10 percent reservations for the EWS. Chandrashekar Rao said that a high-level review meeting would be held in the next two to three days on the matter and appropriate orders would be issued.

“There is a need to implement 10 percent reservation in jobs and education for the economically weaker classes. We have decided to implement ten percent reservations for EWS while continuing the reservations for those who are already enjoying the benefit as is. As on date, 50 per cent reservations are being implemented for weaker sections in Telangana. With 10 percent reservations for EWS, overall reservation percentage would go up to 60 percent,” the CM clarified.