Kala Venkata Rao arrested for attack on Sai Reddy’s convoy

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam district police arrested senior TDP leader Kala Venkata Rao from his home in Rajam Wednesday evening.

Nellimarla police registered cases against Venkata Rao and some party activists following a complaint by Rajya Sabha member and YSRC leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Reddy complained that TD leaders and cadre threw stones and footwear and damaged vehicles of his convoy at Ramateertham under Nellimarla police station limits in Vizianagaram district on January 3.

Reports said that the police did not mention where Rao was being taken when the family members questioned.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at his residence after his arrest. After the news spread like a wildfire, a large number of TDP leaders rushed to his house and demanded his immediate release. They also raised slogans against the government.

It may be recalled that TD activists and few leaders allegedly attacked the convoy of Vijaya Sai Reddy while he was returning from Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Ramateertham. The incident took place after Vijay Sai Reddy inspected the beheaded idol of Lord Rama at the temple and performed pujas along with some YSRC leaders.

Reddy said in his complaint that one of his bodyguards Hari sustained injuries in the assault launched by Venkata Rao and his henchmen as per the directions of TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu and TD leader K Atchannaidu, who also had visited Ramateertam on that day.