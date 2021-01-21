Nation Politics 21 Jan 2021 High Court allows co ...
High Court allows conduct of gram panchayat polls in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published Jan 21, 2021, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2021, 1:36 pm IST
State government set to move the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s verdict
The High Court made it clear that as protection of public health and conduct of polls were both important, it directed the SEC to conduct gram panchayat polls without causing any hardships to others and also suggested to both the state government and the SEC to coordinate each other to conduct the polls. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Vijayawada: In a major set back to the state government, Andhra Pradesh high court has given a green signal for conduct of gram panchayat polls as per schedule from Feb. 5 onwards in four phases.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A.K.Goswami struck down the single judge bench order suspending the election proceedings issued by the State Election Commission earlier. Though the court completed hearing on the issue from both the sides of state government and the SEC earlier, it reserved the verdict and pronounced it on Thursday.

 

The court made it clear that as protection of public health and conduct of polls were both important, it directed the SEC to conduct gram panchayat polls without causing any hardships to others and also suggested to both the state government and the SEC to coordinate each other to conduct the polls.

However, the state government is going to move the Supreme Court challenging the AP High Court’s verdict allowing conduct of gram panchayat polls in the state.

The state government has been maintaining not to allow conduct of gram panchayat polls as its administration has been preoccupied with the efforts to curb spread of Covid-19 and also in taking up vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged below 50 and above 50 years with multiple health complications in phased manner. However, the State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar contended the state government’s version by saying that it was the constitutional responsibility to conduct polls in the state and maintained that as the number of Covid-19 cases were coming down and vaccination programme was also going on, they could go ahead with conduct of polls as per schedule  announced earlier.

 

Meanwhile, the SEC issued a statement saying that model code of conduct would come into force with immediate effect as the court had given green signal for conduct of polls and sent a communication to the Chief Secretary to issue instructions to the Collectors to ensure public representatives not to involve in distribution of benefits to the people to influence them especially i rural areas in the state.

...
Tags: ap gram panchayat elections, andhra pradesh sec, ap high court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


