Nation Politics 21 Jan 2021 Follow IPC, not Jaga ...
Nation, Politics

Follow IPC, not Jagan Penal Code, Naidu tells Sawang

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 22, 2021, 1:34 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2021, 1:34 am IST
Naidu said if the DGP cannot overcome pressure from ruling party leaders to implement the rule of law, then he should resign
Naidu stated that the government was daydreaming that the TD leaders could be suppressed through fabricated cases and arrests. (DC Image)
 Naidu stated that the government was daydreaming that the TD leaders could be suppressed through fabricated cases and arrests. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded the DGP Gautam Sawang to resign from the post if he cannot respect his uniform and alleged that forcible conversions had become part of YSR Congress vote bank politics. Naidu on Thursday termed it as a 'dangerous thinking' on the part of the YSR Congress government to make false arrests in the Ramatheertham temple case with the ulterior motive of terrifying and suppressing the voice of the opposition cadre and the general public. He condemned the late-night arrest of senior TD leader K Kala Venkatrao regardless of the fact that he was a non-controversial 69-year-old leader with 40-year credible standing.

Addressing a press conference here, Naidu demanded Sawang to explain what crime Venkatrao had committed. He said it was high time that Sawang follows the Indian Penal Code to safeguard rights of the people but not follow the 'Jagan Reddy Penal Code'. He stated that if the DGP cannot overcome pressure from ruling party leaders to implement the rule of law, then he should resign and pack his bags.

 

Naidu stated that the government was daydreaming that the TD leaders could be suppressed through fabricated cases and arrests. He deplored that there was no proper response from the Chief Minister and the DGP though the head of Lord Rama idol was cut off and there were attacks on over 150 temples. He said that Sawang should at least respect his khakhi uniform.

The former chief minister welcomed the latest order of the High Court giving a green signal for conduct of panchayat elections. Referring to the Dharma Parirakshana Yatra in Tirupati, he asked the DGP to clarify how the police permission can be given and be cancelled within a span of 24 hours.

 

He wanted the DGP to explain why a royal treatment was being given to pastor Praveen Chakravarthy and alleged that the Chief Minister, Sawang and YSRC leaders were responsible for the religious disharmony in the State.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, kala venkatrao, gautam sawang, indian penal code, jagan reddy penal code, andhra pradesh high court verdict on panchayat polls, pastor praveen chakravarthy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Representational picture of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Pink granite stones for Sri Rama shrine in Ayodhya: Viswa Hindu Parishad

Picture showcasing the missing of three lions on the sacred chariot of Kanaka Durga (Image credit: Twitter @BabitaGanguly)

Mystery behind 3 missing silver lions in Durga temple solved

K. T. Rama Rao

‘KTR for CM soon’ chorus grows in TRS

K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image credit: DC Image)

TRS officials say increase fares, put on hold pay hike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers’ R-Day tractor rally on; Supreme Court hearing today

At the Singhu border, where the farmers have been protesting for over 50 days, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said the farmers will hold the rally and hoist the tricolour on their tractors on Outer Ring Road on Republic Day. (Photo:PTI)

UoH student union protests against alleged land grab activities on campus

Students of Hyderabad Central University detained by Gachibowli police as they oppose the earth movers clearing the ground for laying road for a gated community allegedly being developed by ruling TRS party leaders on UoH campus. — DC Image

BJP chief may take a rath for West Bengal elections

On completing one year in office, Nadda thanked the party's cadre for their dedication and hard work during the Covid-19 lockdown and assisting people in hostile situations, including in Opposition-ruled states like West Bengal and Kerala. (Photo:PTI)

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves for Delhi, triggering speculations

The political grapevine had it that Palaniswami has gone to explain to the Prime Ministers and other leaders of the BJP the difficulties in allowing the T T V Dhinakaran-led AMMK merge with the AIADMK at this point of time.(Representational Photo:DC)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham