Don’t donate for temple at Ayodhya, let’s have Ram mandirs in TS: MLA

Published Jan 21, 2021, 11:49 pm IST
Situation turns tense in Jagtial after BJP leaders stage protests
Korutla MLA K. Vidya Sagar Rao addressing a meeting on Thursday. Ministers T. Srinivas Yadav and Koppula Eshwar are also seen. — DC Image
JAGTIAL: TRS Legislator Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday appealed to the people not to donate any money for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

In a meeting held in a private function hall while launching the second phase of sheep distribution scheme in the presence of Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Welfare minister Koppula Eshwar in Jagtial district, Rao came down heavily against the BJP.

 

He alleged that BJP leaders were playing a new political drama of raising funds for the construction of the temple.

“They started begging from the people while going to every household. Why should people from the state give money for the temple, which is coming up in Uttar Pradesh. Are we not capable of constructing Ram mandirs in our villages? We too are true devotees of Lord Sri Rama," he said.

He appealed to the people "Not to fall for such cheap gimmicks and not believe them as they are trying to encourage communalism in the country."

 

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the state is witnessing all-round development across spheres. Equal importance is given to all religions and all castes. All festivals are celebrated on a grand note, Rao said.

Meanwhile, learnt about the comments made by Rao, BJP leaders staged dharnas, burnt his effigies and took out protest rallies in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. A surcharged atmosphere prevailed until evening in Jagtial district.

BJP leaders who reached Rao's house in large numbers staged a dharna in front of his house in Metpally. They demanded the MLA to take back his words and apologise for his comments.

 

When the situation was reaching a flashpoint, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

