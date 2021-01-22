CM Jagan flags off 2,500 MDU vehicles for ‘rice at doorsteps’ scheme

This is the first time the state has launched a door-to-door delivery system for PDS rice and this will help 1.4 crore families availing ration. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday flagged off a fleet of 2,500 mobile dispensing units (MDU vans) to deliver ration with better-quality, ‘sortexed swarna’ variety medium-slender rice from the public distribution system at people’s doorsteps from February 1.

These MDUs meant for Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts will ferry quality rice and essential commodities right at the homes of all ration cardholders. The scheme would be extended to other districts in stages after ensuring availability of more vehicles.

The CM saw off the vehicles at Benz Circle in the heart of the city. They moved in four columns and went past the dais to their respective directions. He inspected the units and the reusable bags used for ration distribution.

Ministers Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Perni Venkatramaiah, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Cherukuvada Ranganatha Raju, Vellampalli Srinivas, other MPs, MLAs, MLCs and officials were present.

The CM said the aim is to ensure that every ration card holder including the elderly, the differently-abled and daily wage workers got their monthly ration on time and without hassles.

He promised people that he would address all such issues during his padayatra. Malnourishment among the underprivileged due to consumption of adulterated supplies has been a worry for long and hence the supply of quality rice to card-holding families, he said.

Eradication of corruption is also aimed at. The scheme would do away with the role of middlemen in distribution. Adequate, quality and nutritious supplies would be ensured to the poor.

This is the first time the state has launched a door-to-door delivery system for PDS rice and this will help 1.4 crore families availing ration. The government will be spending an additional Rs 830 crore per year to enable door-delivery of essential rations across the state, the CM said.

The government spent Rs 539 crore to procure 9,260 vehicles.

The CM said that simultaneously, the AP government will support the unemployed by way of providing livelihood to 9,260 unemployed youths from SC/ST/BC/EBC and minority communities. The CM has promised transparency via use of biometrics and continuous social audit. The ration is delivered in public presence, thereby putting an end to black-marketing.

The rice bags would be packed with a tamper-proof seal.

During the previous government’s term, people had rejected the PDS system saying the TD government distributed damaged, discoloured and chalky grains. The YSRC government would distribute only better-quality, medium- slender rice to all rice cardholders, the CM said.