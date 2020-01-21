Nation Politics 21 Jan 2020 Pavan Varma asks som ...
Pavan Varma asks some searching questions of his boss Nitish Kumar

In strongly worded letters made public, spokesman asks why Nitish feels the need for an alliance with BJP
Pawan Varma is an articulate spokesman of the JD(U).
Patna: Disgruntled JD(U) leader Pavan Varma on Tuesday disclosed a strongly-worded letter he wrote to Nitish Kumar, asking him some searching questions on why he needs to have an alliance with the BJP in Delhi, and in the process revealing some of the misgivings the latter has about the saffron surge in India.

Pawan Varma, a former IFS officer who quit to join the JD(U) and serves as an articulate spokesman for the party. Clearly wanting to smoke Nitish out, Varma posted screenshots of his missive on his official Twitter handle and Facebook profile.

 

He said he was "perplexed" that the JD(U) which had never had an alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar would not choose to do so for the Delhi Assembly polls, for which the saffron party has given it two seats.

Pawan Varma is a known critic of the BJP, which he accuses of having "embarked on a massive, socially divisive agenda." Nitish Kumar on the other hand is a former Socialist who has over the last two decades oscillated between love and opposition for the saffron party, happily ensconced in power much of the time.

"On more than one occasion, you have expressed your apprehensions about the BJP-RSS combine," wrote Varma in the letter, in which he seeks from Nitish Kumar something called "ideological clarity".

"In my first meeting with you in Patna in August 2012, even before I had resigned from the IFS, you had spoken to me at length and with conviction on why Narendra Modi and his policies are inimical for the country," Varma reminded the Bihar chief minister.

In comments that will embarrass Kumar, Varma claimed that the JD(U) leader had confessed to him "in private" how the current saffron party leadership had "humiliated" him.

"You mentioned on more than one occasion that the BJP was leading India into a dangerous space. It was your personal view, as conveyed to me, that the BJP is destroying institutions and that there is a need for democratic and socialist forces within the country to regroup, a task for which you actually assigned a senior party official," Varma added, without disclosing who the JD(U) leader was.

"If these are your real views, I fail to understand how the JD(U) is extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar, when even long-standing allies of the BJP like the Akali Dal have refused to do so," he added.

He wondered why the JD(U) had extended its ties with the BJP outside Bihar when the latter had embarked on a "massive socially divisive agenda, aimed at mutilating the peace, harmony and stability of the country" through the new citizenship law, the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens and an updated National Population Register.

Varma and JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor have come out strongly against the party's support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill when it was tabled in Parliament last year.

"Mahatma Gandhi, Lohia, JP, the icons of our party would have, I strongly believe, unequivocally denounced this agenda and fought it tooth and nail.

"In view of the above, I think there is an urgent need for the JD(U) to harmonize what the party's Constitution says, what the party's leader feels in private, and what actions the party takes in public," Varma wrote.

Varma said he looked forward to receiving "ideological clarity" from Kumar.

The JD(U) has so far not reacted to Varma's letter.

...
Tags: bjp-jd(u) alliance, pawan varma, pawan varma nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
