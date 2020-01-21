Nation Politics 21 Jan 2020 Jagan Mohan Reddy de ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan Mohan Reddy declares Visakhapatnam as capital, 3C Bill in House

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 21, 2020, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 12:55 am IST
State officials to take Centre’s permission if required.
AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
 AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a calculated political risk by formally enacting a law establishing three capitals in the state — legislative, executive and judicial — in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool respectively.

Till now, the YSRC government had sought to project that certain capital functions would be decentralised and spread out. Retired bureaucrat, G.N. Rao, whose committee had recommended the decentralisation of administration, had told mediapersons that a few capital functions would only be performed from Visakha-patnam, which could not be equated with the shifting of capital.

 

But Chief Minister Reddy went ahead with introducing a Bill in the State Assembly on Mon-day, which clearly stated that the government would have three seats of governance. It is for the first time after the bifurcation of state that Andhra Pradesh government gave any legislative backing to the location of a capital.

Former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had avoided officially notifying Amaravati as a state capital in the Assembly till he stepped down.

Significantly, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government went ahead with the Bills for new capitals as well as repealing the Capital Reg-ion Development Auth-ority (CRDA) Act, even before the AP High Court-set deadline of 2.30 pm on Monday to receive grievances from farmers ended. The matter was brought to the court’s notice, but no order was passed.

The state administration, however, is divided over the procedure to be followed post enactment for locating new capitals.

“The Raj Bhavan, principal seat of executive, has to be re-located and this requires a notification from the Centre. Secondly, the Bill introduced on Monday says that relocation of the principal seat of High Court would be done in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the AP Reorgani-sation Act, 2014. The same procedure has to be followed for the remaining two capitals,” a senior bureaucrat involved in drafting the Reorgani-sation Act explained.

The AP Reorganisation Act declared that Hyde-rabad would remain joint capital till 2024 and the Centre would initiate the process of locating a new capital for AP by appointing a committee.

Accordingly, the Siva-ramakrishnan Committee was appointed but the process was abruptly ended with Mr Naidu deciding to build Amar-avati as capital.

Sources in CMO, however, said adequate care was taken to avoid legal tussle. “If the procedure requires Centre’s clearance, we will get it,” a senior official said. Apparently to strengthen its case, the state heavily banked on recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Co-mmittee in building its theory for decentralisation of administration.

Finance minister B. Rajendranath Reddy slammed former AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for going against the recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee on forming a new capital for AP.

“Mr Chandrababu Naidu had done the exact opposite of what the Sivaramakrishnan Committee had recommended. The committee had opposed damaging the ecosystem and destroying agricultural fields for a new capital. We want to rectify the previous govenrment’s actions by following the recommendations of various committees, including Sivaramakrishnan,” finance minister B. Rajendranath Reddy said.

...
Tags: ap chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, g.n. rao, n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Depending on the prevailing winds during the ascent and descent, balloons may land at points ranging from 200 km to 350 km from Hyderabad. (Representational Picture) (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad to witness 10 balloon flights

Prakash Raj.

Prakash Raj stopped on way to protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates newly-elected BJP national president J.P. Nadda, after the latter was elected as the new chief of the BJP unit unopposed, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. Veteran party leader L.K. Advani (2nd Left), defence minister Rajnath Singh (Left) and Union home minister Amit Shah (right) are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

JP Nadda takes charge as new BJP president

The decision will put an additional Rs 1 lakh burden on each flat owner apart from the annual maintenance that they have to shell down.

GHMC puts more load on residents



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Governor: I won't let constitutional machinery collapse in Kerala

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan addresses the media at Kerala Bhavan in New Delhi on January 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Sanskrit varsity becomes first univ to pass resolution against CAA

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady, Kerala.

AP council of ministers to deliberate on Amaravati

Representational image

Kerala government not to implement NPR

Pinarayi Vijayan's cabinet stands firm on opposition to new citizenship laws.

Land-grabbers got TRS ticket: Cong Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy

A Revanth Reddy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham