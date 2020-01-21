Nation Politics 21 Jan 2020 Despite protests, CA ...
Nation, Politics

Despite protests, CAA will not be withdrawn: Amit Shah

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2020, 3:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 3:38 pm IST
Home minister rails at 'canards' being spread by the Congress
Union home minister Amit Shah waves to admirers in Hubballi, Karnataka, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Defending his brainchild, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the new law will not be scrapped despite the countrywide protests against it.

Addressing a rally here to drum up support for the CAA, Shah also declared that construction of a Ram temple "touching the skies" in Ayodhya will begin within three months.

 

He said there is no provision in the amended law for taking anyone's citizenship away. "A canard is being spread against the CAA by the Congress, SP, BSP, and Trinamool Congress. The CAA is a law to grant citizenship," he added.

"I want to say that irrespective of the protests this will not be withdrawn," he added.

Shah challenged Congress leaders to hold a discussion with him on CAA at a public forum.

He named Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee while throwing the "challenge".

Congress has become blind due to vote bank politics,"he said. He also blamed the Congress for Partition.

...
Tags: amit shah caa, amit shah ram temple
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


