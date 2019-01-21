YSR’s Aarogyasri beats PM’s Ayushman: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday informed the members of the Legislative Assembly that he had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Aarogyasri is a better health scheme than the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharath.

While replying to a debate on the thanksgiving motion to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan’s speech to the joint session, Mr Rao praised the late Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, the chief minister of the erstwhile combined state of Andhra Pradesh, for introducing such a great health scheme for poor people.

He said that he had never hesitated to accept the good things done by those who may have been opponents of his party.

He disclosed to the House that the Prime Minister always complained that Telangana state had not accepted the Centre’s Ayushman Bharath scheme.

“I explained to the Prime Minister that Arogyasri was much better than the Ayushman Bharath and we are continuing the scheme as it is even after the formation of Telangana state, and we will continue it and will also make it better in future,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s appreciation of Aarogyasri gains significance in the backdrop of the talks between YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, son of Dr Rajasekhar Reddy, and the TRS, in connection with Mr Rao’s idea of forging a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front at the national level.