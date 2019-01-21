MIM vows to support TRS in Lok Sabha elections too

Hyderabad: MIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala said in the Assembly that the party would support the TRS during the Lok Sabha elections as well. “The TRS will win 16 seats and the MIM one. No other party in the state will win a Lok Sabha seat,” he said during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

In remarks aimed both at the Opposition as well as party cadre, Mr Balala said, “The BJP and the Congress alleged that the MIM is with the TRS. Yes, we are. We are with the TRS for the welfare of the people and the development of the state.”

He said BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “joker from Uttar Pradesh (UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath)” had failed to dislodge the MIM. Congress president Rahul Gandhi couldn’t get 1,500 people at Charminar, and had failed similarly. “Mr Gandhi called us the B team of the BJP. What were we when we supported the Congress,” Mr Balala asked.

He said AP-origin voters settled in Telangana had rejected “Chandrudu (AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu). He looted Telangana and went away. There is definitely a need for a non-Congress non-BJP government at the Centre,” he said.

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh objected, saying, “It is a motion of thanks to the Governor’s address and some people are talking politics here. There are some MLAs who belong to a party that will touch the feet of the Chief Minister always.”