search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

MIM vows to support TRS in Lok Sabha elections too

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2019, 12:38 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 12:38 am IST
No other party in the state will win a Lok Sabha seat,” he said during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.
MIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala
 MIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala

Hyderabad: MIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala said in the Assembly that the party would support the TRS during the Lok Sabha elections as well. “The TRS will win 16 seats and the MIM one. No other party in the state will win a Lok Sabha seat,” he said during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

In remarks aimed both at the Opposition as well as party cadre, Mr Balala said, “The BJP and the Congress alleged that the MIM is with the TRS. Yes, we are. We are with the TRS for the welfare of the people and the development of the state.”

 

He said BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “joker from Uttar Pradesh (UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath)” had failed to dislodge the MIM. Congress president Rahul Gandhi couldn’t get 1,500 people at Charminar, and had failed similarly. “Mr Gandhi called us the B team of the BJP. What were we when we supported the Congress,” Mr Balala asked.

He said AP-origin voters settled in Telangana had rejected “Chandrudu (AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu). He looted Telangana and went away. There is definitely a need for a non-Congress non-BJP government at the Centre,” he said.

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh objected, saying, “It is a motion of thanks to the Governor’s address and some people are talking politics here. There are some MLAs who belong to a party that will touch the feet of the Chief Minister always.”

...
Tags: lok sabha elections, ahmed bin abdullah balala
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu plans Opposition rally in Amaravati

N Chandrababu Naidu

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s major challenge is keeping the flock together

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Governor ESL Narasimhan speaking for TRS, says Opposition

E.S.L. Narasimhan

Mamata Banerjee’s show of unity a show of hypocrisy: BJP’s Babul Supriyo

Almost 25 opposition leaders are expected to share the stage with CM Mamata Banerjee at the 'United India Rally' aimed at galvanizing the opposition parties against the BJP. (Photo: ANI | File)

BJP will take note of Shatrughan Sinha's presence at United India Rally

Rajiv Pratap Rudy adresses the rally (Photo:File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham