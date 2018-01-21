Opposition stages walkout from JK Assembly over ceasefire violations

Wailing relatives of Ghar Singh, who was killed after Pakistan opened heavy fire and shot mortars along the India Pakistan border, grieve in R.S. Pura Sector on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Noisy protests by the Opposition over intensified clashes along the borders with Pakistan rocked Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, currently in its budget session in winter capital Jammu, on Saturday.

The Opposition alleged that the PDP-BJP government has failed to protect the lives of the border-dwellers.

Seven civilians and two soldiers each from the Army and the BSF have been killed and over 30 people, most of them civilians, injured in the Pakistani firing along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in the state’s Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts since Wednesday night.

The escalation has forced thousands of border-dwellers to flee their homes and relocate to safer locations. Over a dozen cattle have also perished in the cross border firing and shelling.

The Opposition National Conference and Congress members staged a walkout from the House over the alleged failure of the government to protect the lives of the border residents. NC working chief Omar Abdullah, worried at the escalation along the borders called for talks between the national security advisers of India and Pakistan “so that this bloodshed comes to an end.”