Rohith Reddy meets KCR, Rao assures legal support

HYDERABAD: BRS legislator Pilot Rohith Reddy met Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday hours before he was set to face interrogation by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in a money laundering case involving drugs in Bengaluru that came to light in February last year. Party sources said that Rao extended the party's moral and legal support to Reddy saying that central investigation agencies such as ED, I-T and CBI were targeting BRS leaders after he announced his plans to enter national politics.

Reddy reportedly told the Chief Minister that he did nothing wrong and he was being framed in this old case just because he exposed BJP's attempts to poach four MLAs recently by offering crores of rupees.

Several legal experts, present in the meeting, it is learnt, gave

suggestions to Reddy on how to face ED interrogation. Interestingly, after the meeting, Reddy changed his mind and sought one week's time to attend for ED inquiry.

Rohith Reddy, who received the ED notice on Friday, had stated that he would attend for inquiry on December 19 as sought. The ED has refused to postpone inquiry following which he appeared on Monday.

Rao reportedly said that the BJP-led government at the Centre would target more BRS leaders by misusing central investigation agencies in the coming days and they should be prepared to face them.